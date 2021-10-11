COVID-19 case numbers drop in SC, Pee Dee and Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three weeks ago, coronavirus case numbers were high in South Carolina, the Pee Dee and Florence County.

In three recent days, the numbers have dropped.

From Thursday through Saturday, 4,409 total cases were reported in the state. That’s down from 6,458 a week ago and down from 10,535 two weeks ago.

In the Pee Dee, 263 total cases were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from 425 a week ago and down from 1,001 two weeks ago.

In Florence County, 103 total cases were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from 158 a week ago and down from 393 two weeks ago.

Total coronavirus deaths also are down.

From Thursday through Saturday, 106 deaths (78 confirmed) were reported in South Carolina. On Saturday, only eight confirmed deaths and no probable deaths were reported. A week ago, 140 deaths (106 confirmed) were reported in the state.

In the Pee Dee, six deaths (four confirmed) were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from 11 (10 confirmed) a week ago.

