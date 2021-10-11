 Skip to main content
COVID-19 case numbers drop in SC, Pee Dee and Florence County
CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 case numbers drop in SC, Pee Dee and Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three weeks ago, coronavirus case numbers were high in South Carolina, the Pee Dee and Florence County.

In three recent days, the numbers have dropped.

From Thursday through Saturday, 4,409 total cases were reported in the state. That’s down from 6,458 a week ago and down from 10,535 two weeks ago.

In the Pee Dee, 263 total cases were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from 425 a week ago and down from 1,001 two weeks ago.

In Florence County, 103 total cases were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from 158 a week ago and down from 393 two weeks ago.

Total coronavirus deaths also are down.

From Thursday through Saturday, 106 deaths (78 confirmed) were reported in South Carolina. On Saturday, only eight confirmed deaths and no probable deaths were reported. A week ago, 140 deaths (106 confirmed) were reported in the state.

In the Pee Dee, six deaths (four confirmed) were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from 11 (10 confirmed) a week ago.

In Florence County, three deaths (two confirmed) were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from four (all confirmed) three weeks ago.

On Thursday, Florence County reported 49 total cases (35 confirmed). Darlington County was next in the region with 40 total cases (10 confirmed), followed by Dillon County (19/12), Marion County (13/6), Marlboro County (9/6) and Williamsburg County (4/3).

On Friday, Florence County reported 34 total cases (29 confirmed). Darlington County was next (13/8), followed by Williamsburg County (6/5), Dillon County (5/5), Marion County (5/4) and Marlboro County (5/3).

On Saturday, Florence County reported 20 total cases (15 confirmed). Darlington County was next (14/5), followed by Williamsburg County (12/10), Marlboro County (7/4), Dillon County (5/5) and Marion County (3/3).

Besides the three total deaths in Florence County, Marlboro County reported one confirmed death and one probable death and Williamsburg County reported one confirmed death.

In the state, 1,737 total cases (1,286 confirmed) and 58 total deaths (42 confirmed) were reported Thursday, 1,420 total cases (1,069 confirmed) and 40 total deaths (28 confirmed) were reported Friday and 1,252 total cases (1,017 confirmed) and eight total deaths (all confirmed) were reported Saturday.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 705,517 confirmed cases, 173,495 probable cases, 11,283 confirmed deaths and 1,751 probable deaths.

The state reported 73,242 tests were conducted Thursday with 7.2% positivity, 23,762 tests were conducted Friday with 6.9% positivity and 28,719 tests were conducted Saturday (5.5% positivity). To date, 11,272,377 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

