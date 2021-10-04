COVID-19 case numbers drop in SC, Pee Dee and Florence County

On Friday, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 38 total cases (30 confirmed). Marion County was next with 18 (nine confirmed), followed by Darlington County (18/8), Dillon County (15/9), Marlboro County (14/6) and Williamsburg County (4/3).

On Saturday, Florence County led the region with 52 total cases (38 confirmed). Darlington County was next (28/11), followed by Marion County (16/12), Williamsburg County (16/10), Dillon County (14/7) and Marlboro County (10/8).

Every Pee Dee county reported at least one death during the three days.

Besides the three in Florence County, Dillon and Marion counties reported two deaths each. Darlington reported one confirmed death and one probable death. Marlboro and Williamsburg counties reported one death each.

In the state, 2,683 total cases (2,089 confirmed) and 52 total deaths (37 confirmed) were reported Thursday, 2,239 total cases (1,671 confirmed) and 78 total deaths (62 confirmed) were reported Friday and 1,536 total cases (1,185 confirmed) and 10 total deaths (seven confirmed) were reported Saturday.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 696,620 confirmed cases, 170,695 probable cases, 11,010 confirmed deaths and 1,692 probable deaths.