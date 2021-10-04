COVID-19 case numbers drop in SC, Pee Dee and Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two weeks ago, coronavirus case numbers were high in South Carolina, the Pee Dee and Florence County.
In three recently days, the numbers have dropped.
From Thursday through Saturday, 6,458 total cases were reported in the state. That’s down from 10,535 total cases over that three-day period two weeks ago.
In the Pee Dee, 425 total cases were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from 1,001 total cases two weeks ago.
In Florence County, 158 total cases were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from 393 two weeks ago.
Deaths are a different story.
From Thursday through Saturday, 140 deaths (106 confirmed) were reported in South Carolina. That’s up from 109 (83 confirmed) two weeks ago.
In the Pee Dee, 11 deaths (10 confirmed) were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s up from nine (eight confirmed) two weeks ago.
In Florence County, three deaths (all confirmed) were reported Thursday through Saturday. That’s down from four (all confirmed) two weeks ago.
On Thursday, Florence County reported 92 cases (68 confirmed). Darlington County was next with 26 (17 confirmed), followed by Dillon County (23/20), Marion County (19/11), Marlboro County (15/9) and Williamsburg County (7/4).
On Friday, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 38 total cases (30 confirmed). Marion County was next with 18 (nine confirmed), followed by Darlington County (18/8), Dillon County (15/9), Marlboro County (14/6) and Williamsburg County (4/3).
On Saturday, Florence County led the region with 52 total cases (38 confirmed). Darlington County was next (28/11), followed by Marion County (16/12), Williamsburg County (16/10), Dillon County (14/7) and Marlboro County (10/8).
Every Pee Dee county reported at least one death during the three days.
Besides the three in Florence County, Dillon and Marion counties reported two deaths each. Darlington reported one confirmed death and one probable death. Marlboro and Williamsburg counties reported one death each.
In the state, 2,683 total cases (2,089 confirmed) and 52 total deaths (37 confirmed) were reported Thursday, 2,239 total cases (1,671 confirmed) and 78 total deaths (62 confirmed) were reported Friday and 1,536 total cases (1,185 confirmed) and 10 total deaths (seven confirmed) were reported Saturday.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 696,620 confirmed cases, 170,695 probable cases, 11,010 confirmed deaths and 1,692 probable deaths.
The state reported 37,665 tests were conducted Thursday with 7.7% positivity, 31,500 tests were conducted Friday with 7.7% positivity and 26,212 tests were conducted Saturday (6.7% positivity). To date, 11,058,722 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.