COVID-19 cases, deaths decline in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Could this be the start of a decline in coronavirus cases in South Carolina and Florence County?
For the first time since Aug. 9, fewer than 3,000 total new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday in South Carolina.
The total for the day was 2,997 (2,167 confirmed), according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In the previous seven days, an average of 5,256 total cases were reported. On two of those days, the total topped 6,000.
In Florence County, 74 total new cases were reported Wednesday. That included 61 confirmed cases.
In the previous seven days, the county’s average was 169 total cases.
Statewide, 25 deaths (22 confirmed) were reported Wednesday. That’s down from 86 (73 confirmed) a week ago. In the previous seven days, the average was 54.
In the Pee Dee, after Florence County, Dillon County reported 23 confirmed cases and seven probable cases. That was followed by Darlington County (20/4), Marion County (15/2), Marlboro County (7/7) and Williamsburg County (7/2).
The state reported 20,211 tests were conducted with 14.2% positivity. To date, 9,925,162 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 627,981 confirmed cases, 148,361 probable cases, 9,604 confirmed deaths and 1,392 probable deaths.
Of the 11,475 hospital beds in the state, 9,342 are occupied and 2,622 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (28.07%). Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 568 are in ICU (21.66%). Of the COVID patients who are hospitalized, 420 are ventilated (16.02%).
As of Wednesday, 57.8% of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.8% are fully vaccinated.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.