COVID-19 cases, deaths level off in SC, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported 684 total new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest number in three months.

That last time the number was that low was on July 18, when 333 total new cases were reported.

The state also reported only three total deaths (two confirmed) on Monday. One of the confirmed deaths was in Florence County.

On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that 562 confirmed cases and 122 probable cases were reported on Saturday.

The state also reported that 810 total cases (534 confirmed) were reported on Thursday and 809 total cases (585 confirmed) were reported on Friday. The three-day average was 768 total cases.

Only 22 total cases (18 confirmed) were reported Saturday in the Pee Dee. That was down from 50 on Friday (26 confirmed) and 49 on Thursday (28 confirmed). The three-day average was 40 cases.

Florence County led the region with 53 total cases (35 confirmed) and three deaths (two confirmed) during the three-day period that ended Saturday. Marion County reported one confirmed death on Friday. No other Pee Dee county reported any deaths over the three-day period.