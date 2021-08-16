COVID-19 deaths rising in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Monday, state health officials reported a three-day total of 65 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths. That period was for Thursday through Saturday.

That’s more than double the number of deaths from the three-day period a week ago when 31 deaths were reported.

Last Thursday alone, 44 confirmed or probable deaths were reported in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Coronavirus cases continue to spike. In South Carolina, 8,351 confirmed cases were reported during the three-day period. That was up from 6,748 confirmed cases a week ago.

In the Pee Dee, 548 cases were reported over three days. That was up from 391 last week, 212 two weeks ago and 111 three weeks ago.

More than half of the Pee Dee cases were reported in Florence County. It reported 286 cases over three days. That was up from 190 last week, 112 two weeks ago and 44 three weeks ago.

Five deaths were reported in the Pee Dee over the three days. Florence County reported four, including three last Thursday. Marion County also reported one death last Thursday.