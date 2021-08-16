COVID-19 deaths rising in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Monday, state health officials reported a three-day total of 65 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths. That period was for Thursday through Saturday.
That’s more than double the number of deaths from the three-day period a week ago when 31 deaths were reported.
Last Thursday alone, 44 confirmed or probable deaths were reported in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Coronavirus cases continue to spike. In South Carolina, 8,351 confirmed cases were reported during the three-day period. That was up from 6,748 confirmed cases a week ago.
In the Pee Dee, 548 cases were reported over three days. That was up from 391 last week, 212 two weeks ago and 111 three weeks ago.
More than half of the Pee Dee cases were reported in Florence County. It reported 286 cases over three days. That was up from 190 last week, 112 two weeks ago and 44 three weeks ago.
Five deaths were reported in the Pee Dee over the three days. Florence County reported four, including three last Thursday. Marion County also reported one death last Thursday.
Horry County continues to be one of the state’s hotbeds in terms of cases. It reported 306 cases (225 confirmed) last Thursday, 215 cases (215 confirmed) last Friday and 214 cases (214 confirmed) on Saturday.
Statewide on Saturday, 2,541 confirmed cases and 636 probable cases were reported in the state. On Friday, the numbers were 3,036 and 976. On Thursday, the numbers were 2,774 and 923.
In the Pee Dee, 548 confirmed cases and 145 probable cases were reported Saturday. On Friday, the numbers were 193 and 80. On Thursday, the numbers were 166 and 38.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control no longer releases daily reports on Saturdays and Sundays.
On Thursday of last week, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 91 confirmed cases and eight probable cases. Marion County was next (21/2), followed by Williamsburg County (17/5) and Dillon County (17/1). Darlington County reported 16 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases. Marlboro County was next (4/7).
On Friday of last week, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 102 confirmed cases and six probable cases. Marion County was next (34/2), followed by Dillon County (19/18), Williamsburg County (16/5), Darlington County (14/29) and Marlboro County (8/10).
On Saturday, Florence County led the Pee Dee with 93 confirmed cases and five probable cases. Marion County (28/1) was next, followed by Darlington County (26/13), Dillon County (21/4) and Marlboro County (6/1).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 543,603 confirmed cases, 123,749 probable cases, 8,910 confirmed deaths and 1,198 probable deaths.