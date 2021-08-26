COVID-19 deaths surge as tests soar in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second wind of the coronavirus pandemic continues to build toward a gale in South Carolina.

As COVID-19 deaths are surging, the number of people who are lining up for tests is soaring.

On Thursday, 48 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths were reported in the state.

That’s the most deaths in South Carolina since Feb. 19, when 67 total deaths (56 confirmed) were reported.

Interestingly, only one death was reported Thursday in the Pee Dee. That death was reported in Florence County.

Likewise, on Feb. 19, only one death was reported in the Pee Dee, and that also was in Florence County.

On Thursday, 27,573 coronavirus tests were conducted. The positivity rate was 15.8%.

Two months ago, 5,296 tests were conducted, and the positivity rate was 2.3%.

That was a valley after a peak.

On Feb. 19, 36,030 tests that were conducted, and the positivity rate was 6.2%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, 4,245 new cases (3,259 confirmed) were reported in South Carolina.