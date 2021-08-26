COVID-19 deaths surge as tests soar in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second wind of the coronavirus pandemic continues to build toward a gale in South Carolina.
As COVID-19 deaths are surging, the number of people who are lining up for tests is soaring.
On Thursday, 48 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths were reported in the state.
That’s the most deaths in South Carolina since Feb. 19, when 67 total deaths (56 confirmed) were reported.
Interestingly, only one death was reported Thursday in the Pee Dee. That death was reported in Florence County.
Likewise, on Feb. 19, only one death was reported in the Pee Dee, and that also was in Florence County.
On Thursday, 27,573 coronavirus tests were conducted. The positivity rate was 15.8%.
Two months ago, 5,296 tests were conducted, and the positivity rate was 2.3%.
That was a valley after a peak.
On Feb. 19, 36,030 tests that were conducted, and the positivity rate was 6.2%.
On Thursday, 4,245 new cases (3,259 confirmed) were reported in South Carolina.
In the Pee Dee, 246 cases (164 confirmed) were reported in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led the region with 73 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases. Darlington County was next (32/21), followed by Williamsburg County (21/4), Marion County (15/0), Dillon County (13/10) and Marlboro County (10/11).
To date, 9,288,841 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
In regard to hospitalizations:
- 8,442 acute beds are being utilized, 2.5% higher than what was seen one week ago.
- 2,156 COVID-19 positive individuals are hospitalized, 13.6% higher than what we seen one week ago.
- 301 new confirmed COVID-19 admissions were reported, 3.8% higher than what was seen one week ago.
- 522 COVID-19 positive individuals are in the ICU, 10.6% higher than what was seen one week ago.
- 324 COVID-19 positive individuals are ventilated, 15.7% higher than what was seen one week ago.
- 24 hospitals are expecting staff shortage within the week, 9.1% higher than what was seen one week ago.
- Acute hospitals are at 85.7% occupancy, 1.7% higher than what was seen one week ago.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.