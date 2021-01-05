COVID-19 delays prosecution of man accused of killing of Florence airport officer a year ago today

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three hundred and 66 days ago, Florence Regional Airport police officer Jackson Winkeler was killed while attempting to make a traffic stop.

Winkeler's alleged killer, James Edward Bell, remains in jail awaiting trial.

E.L. "Ed" Clements III, the solicitor for South Carolina's 12th Judicial Circuit, said Monday that his office is working to clean up a backlog of criminal cases that were delayed due to COVID-19 postponements.

"Everything is so far behind, it will be a while before we get to him," Clements said.

Clements added that the South Carolina Supreme Court recently issued an order halting jury trials again in the state.

Warrants in the case say Winkeler, 26, had stopped a 2014 Chrysler 300 when he was shot and killed allegedly by James Edward Bell, 38, of Homestead, Fla. on Jan. 5, 2020.

Bell, who was released from the Florida Department of Corrections in 2017, had allegedly robbed a truck stop and convenience store off of Interstate 95 shortly before he was pulled over by Winkeler. He and a female companion were reportedly staying at a hotel near the airport.