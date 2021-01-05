 Skip to main content
COVID-19 delays prosecution of man accused of killing of Florence airport officer a year ago today
COVID-19 delays prosecution of man accused of killing of Florence airport officer a year ago today

James Edward Bell

James Edward Bell

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three hundred and 66 days ago, Florence Regional Airport police officer Jackson Winkeler was killed while attempting to make a traffic stop. 

Winkeler's alleged killer, James Edward Bell, remains in jail awaiting trial. 

E.L. "Ed" Clements III, the solicitor for South Carolina's 12th Judicial Circuit, said Monday that his office is working to clean up a backlog of criminal cases that were delayed due to COVID-19 postponements. 

"Everything is so far behind, it will be a while before we get to him," Clements said. 

Clements added that the South Carolina Supreme Court recently issued an order halting jury trials again in the state. 

Warrants in the case say Winkeler, 26, had stopped a 2014 Chrysler 300 when he was shot and killed allegedly by James Edward Bell, 38, of Homestead, Fla. on Jan. 5, 2020.

Bell, who was released from the Florida Department of Corrections in 2017, had allegedly robbed a truck stop and convenience store off of Interstate 95 shortly before he was pulled over by Winkeler. He and a female companion were reportedly staying at a hotel near the airport. 

The warrants add that when officers arrived they located Winkeler's body, a 9 mm gun, 30 shell casings and a bullet hole near the driver's side mirror.

Bell was located and arrested near U.S. 52 a short time later, according to the warrants. In his vehicle, the officers found Winkeler's gun and a magazine.

He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 10:42 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 according to detention center records. 

Bell's bond was denied and he remains in the detention center on charges of murder, armed robbery, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

It is not yet known if the death penalty will be sought in the case. 

