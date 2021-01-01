COVID-19 expected to keep dominating headlines in 2021

There's also another version of the COVID virus that's supposedly more deadly that the current one.

Also, there are innumerable long-term consequences of the virus and the shutdowns including the loss of small businesses, children falling behind in school, the loss of revenue for colleges and sports teams from not being able to have as many fans, and the change in people's habits from the virus.

COVID-19 is not the only item that's going to dominate the headlines in 2021.

New power dynamics

In 2020, elections were expected to and did — along with COVID-19 — dominate the headlines. Now that the elections are over, new faces will be in new places in 2021.

In Florence, there's a new mayor (Teresa Myers Ervin), two new city council members (Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall), and two more city council members on the way. Also, new City Manager Randy Osterman has been on the job for less than one year and must also forge new relationships with the new council members.

On the Florence County Council, there are two new members, Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Jerry W. Yarborough Jr.

Angie Stone Godbold is a new member of the Darlington County Council.