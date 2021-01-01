COVID-19 expected to keep dominating headlines in 2021

Last in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. — The subject of headlines in 2021 is likely to be the same subject that dominated headlines in 2020: COVID-19.
In mid-March, it was almost as if the world stopped turning and everything stopped. On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency retroactive to March 1. On March 15, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered South Carolina's public K-12 schools closed for the rest of the month. That was extended to the end of April and the end of the school year. Also in mid-March came orders to close "non-essential businesses." And sports stopped, too.
COVID-19 has dominated conversations and headlines ever since.
There was a rise in cases at least three times, rising death totals at least twice, reopenings, reclosings in some states, a shortage of ventilators, a lack of hospital beds, decisions to send children back to school in some states, mask mandates, mask recommendations, cancellations of activities, virtual versions of other activities, postponement of still other activities, the development of the vaccine, and the issuance of the vaccine to states and hospitals.
The rollout of the vaccine could be a headline maker in 2021 along with any reactions or problems people have when they take it. Also, there could be a push for more strict social distancing and masking measures.
There's also another version of the COVID virus that's supposedly more deadly that the current one.
Also, there are innumerable long-term consequences of the virus and the shutdowns including the loss of small businesses, children falling behind in school, the loss of revenue for colleges and sports teams from not being able to have as many fans, and the change in people's habits from the virus.
COVID-19 is not the only item that's going to dominate the headlines in 2021.
New power dynamics
In 2020, elections were expected to and did — along with COVID-19 — dominate the headlines. Now that the elections are over, new faces will be in new places in 2021.
In Florence, there's a new mayor (Teresa Myers Ervin), two new city council members (Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall), and two more city council members on the way. Also, new City Manager Randy Osterman has been on the job for less than one year and must also forge new relationships with the new council members.
On the Florence County Council, there are two new members, Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II and Jerry W. Yarborough Jr.
Angie Stone Godbold is a new member of the Darlington County Council.
There are also new sheriffs in Florence, T.J. Joye, and Darlington counties, James Hudson.
And there's also a new member of the Florence One Schools board, Kimrey Ann Haughn.
The South Carolina Senate also has a new Democratic leader, Brad Hutto.
Nationally, enough Electoral College votes have been cast to make Joe Biden the next president and Kamala Harris the next vice president. Barring a last-minute intervention from the Supreme Court, Biden and Harris will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.
These new faces will bring new ideas and different personalities to government meetings across the Pee Dee, state, and country. How the new ideas and personalities play out will likely be a large part of the non-COVID-19 headlines in 2020.
Elections never stop
The 2020 election will not be the end of elections.
The majority party of the Senate will be decided on Jan. 5 with special elections in Georgia.
There are two Florence City Council special elections scheduled for March 30 with primaries to be held on Jan. 26.
Residents of Florence City Council District 1 can vote in the Democratic primary between James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline.
Residents of Florence City Council District 3 can vote in the Republican primary between Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.
The special election in District 1 was called when Myers Ervin was elected to be mayor. As she was on the city council, she gave up her seat on the council to serve as mayor.
The special election in District 3 was called when Brand was elected to fill remaining two years of James Schofield's term on the Florence County Council in a special election that coincided with the Nov. 3 general election.
Also, the city of Hartsville will hold city council elections in 2021 for the mayor's seat, District 1, District 3, and District 5.
The 2022 mid-terms will be less than a year away in November 2021. Those races will include the governor, attorney general, superintendent of education, and the United States and South Carolina House of Representatives. It's likely that some people will begin to take the steps to put campaigns together for those seats, particularly the House seats, the governor and the attorney general.
And the 2024 presidential primaries will be closing in. So, it's likely that some candidates considering running will begin making inroads in early primary states like South Carolina.
Redistricting
Another headline maker for the next couple of years will be redistricting.
There have been rumors that the Pee Dee will lose a Statehouse seat. Will that come to fruition? If so, which seat and what happens to that lawmaker?
Would the Republican-dominated General Assembly redesign the state's congressional districts to make the First Congressional District more safely Republican? Would this affect the Pee Dee?
The First District includes most of Charleston and the rest of the Lowcountry. In 2018, Democrat Joe Cunningham won the seat. Republican incumbent Mark Sanford, who drew the ire of Trump, lost in the primary to Katie Arrington. In 2020, Republican Nancy Mace beat Cunningham and Sanford attempted to run against Trump for the Republican nomination.
That district would likely rely on Hilton Head and the Charleston suburbs for Republican votes. The General Assembly could look north to heavily Republican Horry and swing-county Georgetown for more Republican votes. If so, this would mean the Seventh District would need to be redrawn and the Pee Dee sent to another district.
And how are the districts for the local school board, city councils, and county councils redrawn? What are the effects of those redrawings?