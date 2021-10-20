 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 fading in some Pee Dee counties
0 Comments
top story

COVID-19 fading in some Pee Dee counties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coronavirus isn’t gone in the Pee Dee, but it does seem to be fading in some counties.

No cases were reported Wednesday in Marion County. Only one probable case was reported in Marlboro County. No confirmed cases were reported in Dillon County, although five probable cases were reported. Two confirmed cases and no probable cases were reported in Williamsburg County.

That leaves Florence and Darlington counties, where COVID-19 numbers remain fairly steady.

In Florence County, 19 total cases (11 confirmed) were reported Wednesday. That compares to 15 total cases (10 confirmed) that were reported Tuesday. On Monday, numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were reported. Those numbers were 27 total cases (17 confirmed) on Thursday, 27 (23 confirmed) on Friday and 23 (17 confirmed) on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In Darlington County, 18 total cases (nine confirmed) were reported Wednesday. That compares to 16 total cases (five confirmed) that were reported Tuesday. On Monday, numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were reported. Those numbers were 13 total cases (nine confirmed on Thursday, 13 (seven confirmed) on Friday and seven (six confirmed) on Saturday.

Of the 49 total deaths (42 confirmed) that were reported statewide on Wednesday, only two were reported in the Pee Dee. One confirmed death was reported in Darlington County, and one confirmed death was reported in Dillon County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 713,101 confirmed cases, 175,995 probable cases, 11,569 confirmed deaths and 1,799 probable deaths.

The state reported 12,306 tests were conducted Sunday with 7.5% positivity. To date, 11,501,664 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These cool fins act as feet for this grumpy sea toad

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
Local News

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

Local News

Henry McMaster: New electric car incentive would harm South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is worried that a part of the Build Back Better Act will harm the state's automakers. McMaster sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking Congress to consider amending the bill to remove a section that provides an increased tax incentive for electric cars built in union plants. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert