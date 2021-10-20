COVID-19 fading in some Pee Dee counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coronavirus isn’t gone in the Pee Dee, but it does seem to be fading in some counties.

No cases were reported Wednesday in Marion County. Only one probable case was reported in Marlboro County. No confirmed cases were reported in Dillon County, although five probable cases were reported. Two confirmed cases and no probable cases were reported in Williamsburg County.

That leaves Florence and Darlington counties, where COVID-19 numbers remain fairly steady.

In Florence County, 19 total cases (11 confirmed) were reported Wednesday. That compares to 15 total cases (10 confirmed) that were reported Tuesday. On Monday, numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were reported. Those numbers were 27 total cases (17 confirmed) on Thursday, 27 (23 confirmed) on Friday and 23 (17 confirmed) on Saturday.

In Darlington County, 18 total cases (nine confirmed) were reported Wednesday. That compares to 16 total cases (five confirmed) that were reported Tuesday. On Monday, numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were reported. Those numbers were 13 total cases (nine confirmed on Thursday, 13 (seven confirmed) on Friday and seven (six confirmed) on Saturday.