COVID-19 fading in some Pee Dee counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coronavirus isn’t gone in the Pee Dee, but it does seem to be fading in some counties.
No cases were reported Wednesday in Marion County. Only one probable case was reported in Marlboro County. No confirmed cases were reported in Dillon County, although five probable cases were reported. Two confirmed cases and no probable cases were reported in Williamsburg County.
That leaves Florence and Darlington counties, where COVID-19 numbers remain fairly steady.
In Florence County, 19 total cases (11 confirmed) were reported Wednesday. That compares to 15 total cases (10 confirmed) that were reported Tuesday. On Monday, numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were reported. Those numbers were 27 total cases (17 confirmed) on Thursday, 27 (23 confirmed) on Friday and 23 (17 confirmed) on Saturday.
In Darlington County, 18 total cases (nine confirmed) were reported Wednesday. That compares to 16 total cases (five confirmed) that were reported Tuesday. On Monday, numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were reported. Those numbers were 13 total cases (nine confirmed on Thursday, 13 (seven confirmed) on Friday and seven (six confirmed) on Saturday.
Of the 49 total deaths (42 confirmed) that were reported statewide on Wednesday, only two were reported in the Pee Dee. One confirmed death was reported in Darlington County, and one confirmed death was reported in Dillon County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 713,101 confirmed cases, 175,995 probable cases, 11,569 confirmed deaths and 1,799 probable deaths.
The state reported 12,306 tests were conducted Sunday with 7.5% positivity. To date, 11,501,664 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.