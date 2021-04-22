COVID-19 liability protection bill headed to Henry McMaster for a signature

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A bill that would provide COVID-19 liability protection for businesses is headed to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk for a signature.

The South Carolina House of Representatives voted 89 to 18 to approve the bill Thursday morning.

“Today’s passage of COVID liability protections marks a big win for our business community and a step forward in ensuring complete economic recovery in South Carolina," South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas said. "The House has been committed to passing this legislation and today’s final product reflects efforts made since last summer. A big thanks to the South Carolina Manufacturers Association (SCMA) for their tireless work and partnership in getting this important legislation to the Governor’s desk.”

Lucas, Terry Alexander, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams, Jay Jordan, Lucas Atkinson, Pat Henegan and Jackie "Coach" Hayes voted in favor of the bill's passage.

The Senate approved the bill on Feb. 25 by a 40 to 3 vote.

Hugh Leatherman, Gerald Malloy, Ronnie Sabb, Kevin Johnson and Greg Hembree voted in favor of the bill.

Kent Williams is not listed on the documentation.

Cezar McKnight was one of the 18 no votes.

Phillip Lowe did not vote.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.