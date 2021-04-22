 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 liability protection bill headed to Henry McMaster for a signature
0 comments

COVID-19 liability protection bill headed to Henry McMaster for a signature

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A bill that would provide COVID-19 liability protection for businesses is headed to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk for a signature. 

The South Carolina House of Representatives voted 89 to 18 to approve the bill Thursday morning. 

“Today’s passage of COVID liability protections marks a big win for our business community and a step forward in ensuring complete economic recovery in South Carolina," South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas said. "The House has been committed to passing this legislation and today’s final product reflects efforts made since last summer. A big thanks to the South Carolina Manufacturers Association (SCMA) for their tireless work and partnership in getting this important legislation to the Governor’s desk.”

Lucas, Terry Alexander, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams, Jay Jordan, Lucas Atkinson, Pat Henegan and Jackie "Coach" Hayes voted in favor of the bill's passage. 

The Senate approved the bill on Feb. 25 by a 40 to 3 vote.  

Hugh Leatherman, Gerald Malloy, Ronnie Sabb, Kevin Johnson and Greg Hembree voted in favor of the bill. 

Kent Williams is not listed on the documentation. 

Cezar McKnight was one of the 18 no votes. 

Phillip Lowe did not vote. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MUSC Health-Florence Division welcomes new CEO
Local News

MUSC Health-Florence Division welcomes new CEO

FLORENCE, S.C. – Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021. The Florence Division encompasses MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their medical practices and affiliates.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert