COVID-19 pandemic won't keep Florence out of the black

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence might have a $2 million revenue shortfall, but that shouldn't prevent the city from continuing to operate in the black.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin provided a financial update and more Friday at the annual Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast held at the Florence Center. The update served as Myers Ervin's first state of the city address.
"We are and will have a potential shortfall of upwards of $2 million in revenue in the areas of taxes, licenses and fees due to the pandemic," Myers Ervin said. "Because of excellent forecasting, this will not prevent the city from being fiscally responsible. This will not affect the city from continuing to be financially healthy."
She added that the city usually receives revenue from hosting large events such as parades and festivals.
This revenue source dried up when the state and city moved to prevent the gathering of crowds to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Myers Ervin said the city's downtown development staff had worked with the AccelerateSC committee to develop guidelines to bring those events back. She said this was predicated on the mass availability of a vaccine and a sustained decline in the number of local COVID-19 cases. She added that the downtown development team was looking at bringing back some outdoor events in the summer if the criteria is met.
She also praised the city's response to the pandemic, saying that the city has made staying safe its mission.
"Continue to wear your mask per the ordinance," Myers Ervin said. "Social distance and wash your hands."
She said because the city was in a good financial position, the revenue shortfall would not prevent the city from continuing to work on the projects it has underway: the new baseball and track facility to be located at the tennis center, the $75 million Project Urban Square development that will include a hotel, conference center, apartments and a parking garage; the two new city fire stations; the former Timrod Park museum that is now complete; the Carolina Theater and old Florence pharmacy; the city farmer's market; the new wastewater facility to be located near Timmonsville; and the city's neighborhood redevelopment programs to include homes on Pine Street.
Myers Ervin also said the city should start its penny sales tax projects this summer.
She also called for the building of relationships between the council members and rebuilding the relationship with Florence County.