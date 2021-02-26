COVID-19 pandemic won't keep Florence out of the black

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence might have a $2 million revenue shortfall, but that shouldn't prevent the city from continuing to operate in the black.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin provided a financial update and more Friday at the annual Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast held at the Florence Center. The update served as Myers Ervin's first state of the city address.

"We are and will have a potential shortfall of upwards of $2 million in revenue in the areas of taxes, licenses and fees due to the pandemic," Myers Ervin said. "Because of excellent forecasting, this will not prevent the city from being fiscally responsible. This will not affect the city from continuing to be financially healthy."

She added that the city usually receives revenue from hosting large events such as parades and festivals.

This revenue source dried up when the state and city moved to prevent the gathering of crowds to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}