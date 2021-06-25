COVID-19 vaccination rate for SC women 12.2% higher than men

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nearly half of eligible South Carolina residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination – 47.9%, to be precise.

The vaccine recipient demographics by sex are interesting. Of the 2,056,646, women are getting vaccinated at a rate of 12.2% higher than men.

To date, 56.1% or those who have had at least one vaccine are women and 43.9% percent are men.

Women lead in every age category, particularly in the age 65-plus category. Nearly 100,000 more women (416,998) have gotten a vaccine compare to men (317,779).

In the ages 55-64 category, nearly 50,000 more women (227,691) have gotten a vaccine compared to men (179,581).

The coronavirus disease did not spread much Friday in the Pee Dee. Of the five new confirmed cases, four were reported in Florence County and one in Darlington County. Florence County reported one probable case. No cases were reported in Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties.

Statewide, 88 new confirmed cases and 70 probable cases were reported in addition to 13 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

A death in Florence County was the only one reported in the Pee Dee.