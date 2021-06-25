COVID-19 vaccination rate for SC women 12.2% higher than men

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nearly half of eligible South Carolina residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination – 47.9%, to be precise.
The vaccine recipient demographics by sex are interesting. Of the 2,056,646, women are getting vaccinated at a rate of 12.2% higher than men.
To date, 56.1% or those who have had at least one vaccine are women and 43.9% percent are men.
Women lead in every age category, particularly in the age 65-plus category. Nearly 100,000 more women (416,998) have gotten a vaccine compare to men (317,779).
In the ages 55-64 category, nearly 50,000 more women (227,691) have gotten a vaccine compared to men (179,581).
The coronavirus disease did not spread much Friday in the Pee Dee. Of the five new confirmed cases, four were reported in Florence County and one in Darlington County. Florence County reported one probable case. No cases were reported in Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties.
Statewide, 88 new confirmed cases and 70 probable cases were reported in addition to 13 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
A death in Florence County was the only one reported in the Pee Dee.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 492,836 confirmed cases, 103,308 probable cases, 8,640 confirmed deaths and 1,179 probable deaths.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.