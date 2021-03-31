COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florence, Darlington counties rank in top 10 in SC

The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 465,142 confirmed cases and 86,488 probable cases, plus 8,075 confirmed deaths and 1,071 probable deaths.

Of the 10,665 tests that were conducted Monday, 6.6% were positive. As of Monday, 6,756,676 tests have been conducted in the state.

Of the 11,306 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,613 are occupied (76.18%). Of those, 516 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.99%).

Of the 1,772 ICU beds in the state, 1,237 are occupied (69.81%). Of those, 124 (24.03) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,938 ventilators in the state, 445 are in use (22.96%) and 57 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.28%).

According to DHEC, 717,346 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.