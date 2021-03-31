COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florence, Darlington counties rank in top 10 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence and Darlington are the only Pee Dee counties that rank in the top 10 of South Carolina counties in terms of rates of COVID-19 vaccination recipients.
Florence County ranks No. 7 with a rate of 3,387 vaccinations per 10,000 residents (age 15-plus).
Darlington County ranks No. 9 at 3,218.
Sparsely populated McCormick County on the west edge of the state ranks No. 1 (4,289), followed by No. 2 Georgetown (3,785), No. 3 Horry (3,745), No. 4 Beaufort (3,699), No. 5 Charleston (3,659) and No. 6 Greenwood (3,425) counties.
Statewide, 1,880,362 vaccine doses have been received, of which 66.5% have been administered. A total of 1,251,307 South Carolinians (30.5%) have received at least one vaccine and 675,651 (16.5) have been fully vaccinated.
Of the 474 confirmed cases and 380 probable cases of coronavirus that were reported Wednesday in South Carolina, 16 and seven were in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led with nine confirmed cases and four probable cases. It was followed by Dillon County (4/0), Darlington County (2/2), Williamsburg County (1/0), Marlboro County (0/1) and Marion County (0/0).
Of the 19 confirmed deaths reported in the state, none was in the Pee Dee. One of two probable deaths was in Florence County.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 465,142 confirmed cases and 86,488 probable cases, plus 8,075 confirmed deaths and 1,071 probable deaths.
Of the 10,665 tests that were conducted Monday, 6.6% were positive. As of Monday, 6,756,676 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,306 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,613 are occupied (76.18%). Of those, 516 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.99%).
Of the 1,772 ICU beds in the state, 1,237 are occupied (69.81%). Of those, 124 (24.03) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,938 ventilators in the state, 445 are in use (22.96%) and 57 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.28%).
According to DHEC, 717,346 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.