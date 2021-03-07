COVID-19 vaccines now flowing briskly in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 vaccines now are flowing briskly into the arms of South Carolinians.
In the first 60 days since COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the state, an average of 16,950 doses were administered per day, according to state health officials.
In the past four days, the pace has picked up to a daily average of 53,586.
On Monday, Phase 1b of vaccinations goes into effect in South Carolina. The minimum age to get a vaccine drops from 65 to 50.
To date, 1,611,518 doses have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,231,359 doses have been administered (76.4%). That includes 214,346 doses that were administered in a four-day stretch that ended Saturday.
Statewide, of the 793,218 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 103% have been administered. That breaks down to 481,081 first doses and 337,123 second doses. The percent can exceed 100% when six doses are used from a bottle that supposedly contains five doses.
Of the 652,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 63% have been administered. That breaks down to 303,740 first doses and 109,415 second doses.
According to DHEC, 562,782 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
Statewide, 732 confirmed cases and 131 probable cases, 32 confirmed deaths and six probable deaths were reported Sunday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In the Pee Dee, 49 confirmed cases, 11 probable cases and one death were reported Sunday.
Florence County led with 26 confirmed cases and eight probable cases.
Darlington County was next with eight confirmed cases, one probable case and one confirmed death, followed by Dillon and Marlboro counties (five confirmed cases each), Williamsburg County (4/2) and Marion County (1).
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 449,977 confirmed cases, 75,888 probable cases, 7,744 confirmed deaths and 1,010 probable deaths.
Of the 24,261 tests that were conducted Friday, 4.4% were positive. As of Friday, 6,155,586 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,295 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,431 are occupied (74.65%). Of those, 579 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.87%).
Of the 1,775 ICU beds in the state, 1,211 are occupied (68.23%). Of those, 137 (23.66%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,858 ventilators in the state, 467 are in use (25.13%) and 83 are in use with COVID-19 patients (14.34%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.