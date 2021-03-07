COVID-19 vaccines now flowing briskly in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 vaccines now are flowing briskly into the arms of South Carolinians.

In the first 60 days since COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the state, an average of 16,950 doses were administered per day, according to state health officials.

In the past four days, the pace has picked up to a daily average of 53,586.

On Monday, Phase 1b of vaccinations goes into effect in South Carolina. The minimum age to get a vaccine drops from 65 to 50.

To date, 1,611,518 doses have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,231,359 doses have been administered (76.4%). That includes 214,346 doses that were administered in a four-day stretch that ended Saturday.

Statewide, of the 793,218 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 103% have been administered. That breaks down to 481,081 first doses and 337,123 second doses. The percent can exceed 100% when six doses are used from a bottle that supposedly contains five doses.

Of the 652,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 63% have been administered. That breaks down to 303,740 first doses and 109,415 second doses.

According to DHEC, 562,782 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.