COVID hospitalizations in SC are 10 times higher than 2 months ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nearly 20 percent of the patients who are hospitalized in South Carolina are there because of COVID-19, a rate that is 10 times higher than two months ago.

Of the 9,357 patients who are hospitalized now, 1,833 are COVID-19 patients (19.59%), according to state health officials. One month ago, 297 patients were hospitalized because of COVID-19 (3.55%). Two months ago, 155 patients were hospitalized because of COVID-19 (1.9%).

Nearly one-quarter of current COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units. That’s 461 patients, which is up from 79 a month ago and 35 two months ago.

Ten times as many COVID-19 patients now are ventilated compared to a month ago. That’s 268 patients now, which is up from 26 a month ago and 19 two months ago.

The state reported 18,525 coronavirus were conducted Tuesday with a 14.6% positivity rate, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two months ago, the positivity rate was 1.68%.

On Thursday, DHEC reported 2,116 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 1,089 probable cases. It also reported 36 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths.