COVID lessons continue as the vaccine arrives

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic — and with a vaccine just around the corner — what started out as a learning experience for medical professionals continues to be so with a big difference, the medical professionals have learned.
And for patients, that's a good thing.
"Everything about the plague has been an innovation. Constant learning, surprises around every corner and massive effort," said Dr. Michael Rose, chief innovation officer for McLeod Health.
The response from the medical center's staff to the challenge has been "phenomenal," Rose said.
The virus has exposed cracks in the system as it has disproportionately hit some of the most vulnerable — communities of color, communities that don't have their chronic health conditions under good control and communities that lack ready access to the health care system.
"Vulnerabilities exposed have been needs that have been there," Rose said.
The virus has highlighted the need for health professionals to be able to reach out to communities to educate members about managing their risks.
The virus is the challenge
"This disease has initiated new ways of understanding how a virus like this carries out its attack, which is quite different from other illnesses. It's quite unique in what it does to the body and how it launches its attack against multiple body systems," Rose said. "It behaves different from influenza and pneumonia."
All of these things have created the need for the invention of a new approach and a novel use of therapeutics, such as the medication the president received — monoclonal antibodies.
Monoclonal antibodies, Rose said, are just antibodies created in the lab and then pumped into the patient to "juice up" the immune system.
Effective therapeutics have not been limited to the new.
Dexamethasone is a "really old drug that's been around for decades and decades, but it's had a use in this illness that's quite unique," Rose said.
"For many infections the last thing you'd do is give somebody a steroid, which can make infections worse. This one, at a specific time in the ailment, the steroids have been a life saver," Rose said.
Medical professionals have also had to relearn how to ventilate patients, or at least COVID patients, who respond better to being ventilated on their stomachs.
COVID patients also respond better to ventilator settings that are different from other pneumonias, Rose said.
A medical community effort
Communication within the medical community and the pooling of information for all to use has made it easier for medical professionals to quickly learn from each other as they work to treat patients.
"That has been stunning and remarkable in how effective that's been," Rose said. "There are multiple channels of communication between public health officials and the institutions, multiple channels in specialty groups of physicians and multiple channels between physicians across the state."
There has been a lot of data available on COVID that hasn't been available on any other virus, he said.
"The rapid sharing of information has been quite stunning," he said. "In the 30 or so years I've been in health care I don't know if I've ever experienced this much sharing of knowledge and communications that really was evoked by this illness."
A reason for hope
The COVID-19 vaccines that will be deployed later in December or early January will be viewed by history as nothing short of an accomplishment equal to the United State's victory in getting men to the moon ahead of the Soviet Union — and be transformative for medicine overall.
"In my three-plus decades in health care and what I've experienced in terms of transformative knowledge and things we've learned, particularly around the therapeutics and the vaccine, when it's all said and done, that vaccine is going to be recorded in history as a moonshot level achievement in seven or eight months," Rose said.
"It's not common with vaccines in general to get that kind of home run but to get this home run in this short a time is moonshot level," Rose said.
The vaccine, he said, will rank with the use of blood transfusions in WWI and WWII, the development of antibiotics, the vaccines against small pox, measles and polio, and the advancements in treating heart attacks that allow patients to go from onset of symptoms to a cath lab for treatment in less than 90 minutes.
"This one is up there beyond, because it's touched everyone in the world," Rose said.
Where next?
"I think the high likelihood is we remain having to use common sense, social distancing and face coverings through the summer," Rose said. "There are 300 million people in the U.S. and the objective Biden has laid out is to get 100 million doses deployed in first hundred days."
That could get the U.S. into the summer with between a third and half the population vaccinated.
"It takes in the order of 60-70% of a population to be immune to an illness for the spread to be controlled or limited," he said. "Until we have immunity we have to be concerned about spread."
In addition to the vaccine, Rose said, the continued development of therapeutics could provide additional cushion as the nation works to vaccinate residents.
"If you have phenomenal affordable therapeutic that works quite well it could make it a bit easier," he said.
What next?
Spam, Velcro, Tang, microwave ovens and GPS system are just a few of the spin-off developments that have arisen from transformative times of history.
Scientific advancements seem to breed scientific advancements and the COVID-19 pandemic will be no exception, Rose said.
From the virus to cancer to the supply chain, Rose said, he can see changes already taking place as a result of the effort to fight the virus.
"The vaccines for this illness have some unique attributes for the treatment of this virus but it may be be pivotal for many others," Rose said.
"The monoclonal antibodies are going to have connections to very sophisticated cancer treatments and it may go beyond that into other chronic or inflammatory illnesses in the body," Rose said.
"We've learned a lot about the science of how lungs work and how we treat people with lung disorders," he said.
One thing he hopes to see come out of it, he said, is a shortening of the supply chain for essential medical supplies — both in items like PPE and in drug ingredients so that the nation isn't left vulnerable again.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.
