COVID lessons continue as the vaccine arrives

"That has been stunning and remarkable in how effective that's been," Rose said. "There are multiple channels of communication between public health officials and the institutions, multiple channels in specialty groups of physicians and multiple channels between physicians across the state."

There has been a lot of data available on COVID that hasn't been available on any other virus, he said.

"The rapid sharing of information has been quite stunning," he said. "In the 30 or so years I've been in health care I don't know if I've ever experienced this much sharing of knowledge and communications that really was evoked by this illness."

A reason for hope

The COVID-19 vaccines that will be deployed later in December or early January will be viewed by history as nothing short of an accomplishment equal to the United State's victory in getting men to the moon ahead of the Soviet Union — and be transformative for medicine overall.

"In my three-plus decades in health care and what I've experienced in terms of transformative knowledge and things we've learned, particularly around the therapeutics and the vaccine, when it's all said and done, that vaccine is going to be recorded in history as a moonshot level achievement in seven or eight months," Rose said.