Coward man charged in connection with armed standoff, house fire
breaking top story

Coward man charged in connection with armed standoff, house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A Coward man has been charged in connection with the Feb. 17 armed standoff and fire at his home at the corner of Hicks Road and Factory Street.

Florence County sheriff's deputies went to the residence that evening in response to a call that a man had barricaded himself inside and was threatening to set the house ablaze, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, which was called in to assist with the investigation.

During the standoff the man fired a gun at law enforcement more than 10 times and struck an occupied sheriff's office vehicle twice and ultimately set fire to the home, investigators say. That vehicle was the sheriff's office's armored Bearcat, which was being used for both negotiations and to shield the Coward Church of God from gunfire.

The church's midweek prayer service was interrupted by the standoff.

Christopher J. Gaskins, 49, 199 Hicks Road, Coward, was charged with attempted murder, second-degree arson, third-degree arson, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and disturbance of religious worship, according to SLED.

Gaskins is alleged to have left a voice mail for his wife, telling her he planned to set fire to the house:

"Hey, I just wanted to let you know you won't have a house to move into. I'll be serving prison so that means you don't get no monthly payment. So I just wanted to let you know your house is burning down and you are going to have a lot of death on your hands because I'm in the house loaded with guns waiting for the law to show up."

Gaskins' wife was granted a divorce earlier in the day in a family court hearing.

The standoff ended in an exchange of gunfire with sheriff's deputies during which Gaskins was shot multiple times.

Gaskins is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.

Christopher J. Gaskins

