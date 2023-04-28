COWARD, S.C. -- A man hunt in the Coward area of Florence County ended with Florence County Sheriff's deputies taking a man wanted in Delaware into custody.

Deputies from the agency's warrants bureau, narcotics bureau and canine tracking team located Daniel Return Johnson, 18, of Cheswold, Delaware, on Hicks Road in Coward and arrested him.

Johnson is wanted for first-degree robbery out of Delaware, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Johnson will remain in custody at the Florence County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing and return to Delaware.