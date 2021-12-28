'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence resident and Marion native will be seeking South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination.
"I want to be a voice for the people," Williams said.
He added that he was inexperienced like a former president was when he took office.
"President Donald Trump never had any experience as far as politics in office," Williams said. "But when he got in office [Trump took office in 2017], if truth be told he did very well. So, I want to represent South Carolina... I decided to do governor this time."
Williams said he felt that as governor he would have the support of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democratic Party.
Williams ran for the Democratic nomination for the Seventh Congressional District in 2020. He finished third in the primary with 7.47% of the vote.
He said he learned people are looking for honesty and for someone to be a voice for them.
Williams said he got his nickname because he frequently wears a cowboy hat and people would refer to him as Cowboy so he just adopted the name.
Williams is a native of Marion.
He said that after graduating from high school he walked to Florence to attempt to enter the Air Force but did not get a high enough score to enlist. Williams said he then took the Army's test and passed it with flying colors.
Williams said he served in the Army for two years as a gunnery officer including a one-year stint in Vietnam where he received a conduct medal for valor for reacting quickly when enemy troops neared his company's position.
He called serving in the Army a team effort.
After leaving the Army, Williams attended and graduated from South Carolina State University. He then became a letter carrier. After 10 years as a letter carrier, he became the postmaster in Marion where he served for 19 years.
"I loved being a postmaster," Williams said. "I remained a postmaster for 19 years until I retired. I never missed a day."
Williams added that he missed only four days as a letter carrier after he hurt his ankle playing basketball.
Williams has also received a master's in business administration degree from Webster University's Myrtle Beach campus.
He moved to Florence after his wife, JoAnn, died in 2013.
The Democratic gubernatorial primary is scheduled for June 14.
The winner of the primary will face the winner of the Republican primary between incumbent Henry McMaster and Mindy Steele.