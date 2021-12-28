'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence resident and Marion native will be seeking South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination.

"I want to be a voice for the people," Williams said.

He added that he was inexperienced like a former president was when he took office.

"President Donald Trump never had any experience as far as politics in office," Williams said. "But when he got in office [Trump took office in 2017], if truth be told he did very well. So, I want to represent South Carolina... I decided to do governor this time."

Williams said he felt that as governor he would have the support of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democratic Party.

Williams ran for the Democratic nomination for the Seventh Congressional District in 2020. He finished third in the primary with 7.47% of the vote.