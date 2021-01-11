Crab Spot joins Florence restaurant scene

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Crab Spot, located at 811 S. Irby St. in Florence, has opened in the former Applebee’s building.

Open for three weeks, the Crab Spot offers an extensive menu of seafood, chicken, steak and pork chops, along with appetizers, sides and dessert.

This is their third location, said Nate Alford, Senior Operations Director for the chain.

He said the owner from Atlanta, Georgia, started the chain about 2½ years ago with the first restaurant in Sumter. He wanted to branch out in smaller markets in the area to keep people from having to travel to Columbia or Charleston for good seafood, Alford said.

He saw the need for good seafood restaurants in smaller markets and opened another in Lake City, Alford said. He said they had so many customers coming from Florence to eat in the Lake City location that it just made sense for Florence to be the next location.

“If you don’t like seafood, we have something for everyone,” Alford said.

Alford said the restaurant offers everything from quesadillas to oxtails and from chicken wings to pork chops and steak.

Seafood includes crab legs, oysters, shrimp, lobster tails, blue crab, mussels and more.

