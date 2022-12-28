Creekside Village Apartments set for demolition

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Housing Authority of Florence and its Board of Commissioners have approved the demolition of Creekside Village Apartments.

In anticipation of the demolition, extensive testing of the building was conducted. Preliminary results revealed mold was in approximately 30 of the 100 units. The residents in the moldy units have been relocated to temporary housing.

The Housing Authority said it believes it is in the best interest of remaining residents to accelerate the demolition process. The Housing Authority has created a plan to find all 82 families temporary and/or permanent housing by the end of January.

Executive Director Clamentine Elmore said the Housing Authority is working diligently to ensure all families at Creekside Village Apartments are placed in decent and sanitary housing.

“Decent and sanitary housing is No. 1 priority for our residents,” Elmore said. “This is an unfortunate incident, but our Housing Authority families will receive secure and adequate accommodations.”

Elmore said she hopes the transition will occur with as few problems as possible.