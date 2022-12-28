Creekside Village Demolition meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. — The remaining residents of Creekside Village Apartments were told Wednesday that they have to move by the end of January.

The complex will be demolished.

Clamentine Elmore, executive director of the Housing Authority of Florence, said mold had been found in approximately 30 of the 100 units.

Elmore held a meeting Wednesday at Creekside Village Apartments to follow up with residents and to answer their questions. The people at the meeting were the remaining residents at Creekside Apartment whose units did not have mold in them. Elmore said if they refused to move out, they were at risk of having their leases terminated.

“Our goal now is to move all families out of Creekside,” Elmore said. “We don’t want this thing to spread. We want to make sure the families are safe and secure. I believe if we make the move now and not wait, we can ensure that.”

Elmore said the main reason for the meeting was to allow the residents to be aware of their options going forward. Residents can move into another housing development the Housing Authority of Florence manages or owns, they can choose to receive a voucher that allows them to look for an apartment, home, or mobile home, or residents have the option to take the voucher and move to a different location.

“I am hoping this meeting was an eye-opener,” Elmore said. “I hope our residents know how much we believe in making sure our families are safe. I hope they understand the purpose of us moving and not waiting.”

Elmore said a lot of residents were upset they got the notice to move before Christmas, but she said her concern was more on their health than the timing. Elmore said she understands that 30 days to move out is an aggressive time frame, but she said it will be done.

The Housing Authority will have its staff on hand explaining to residents what they qualify for and what options they have. They will be assisted throughout the process.

Jack Davis, a resident at Creekside Village Apartments, said mold was found in his unit in September. He has been staying in a hotel for 97 days.

“They found mold in my apartment and had to move me out,” Davis said. “They did what they could do, and the air quality and control came and determined that the space was not habitable.”

Davis said he does not have the ability to cook his own meals and currently eats only microwavable food.

“The microwave isn’t my favorite thing, but I have been managing,’’ he said. “I have spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, and I will spend New Year’s in the hotel. Hopefully, I will have a home by Easter.”

To avoid spending extra money on washing clothes, Davis washes his clothes in a bucket.

“My focus is just on finding another space,” he said. “With 100 people looking for a place to stay it’s hard. The cheapest one I have found is $850 a month, but they want 3x the rent and I don’t have that, so I am at a loss so far.”

Vanessa Stacy, a resident at Creekside Village Apartments, said she has arthritis and bronchitis and moving on such a short notice is overwhelming for her.

“I don’t think a lot of us can do this ourselves and that’s what they are expecting us to do,” she said. “I have taken it upon myself to start looking at the Housing Authority in Arizona. The places I have found around here are not very pleasant.”