FLORENCE, S.C. -- Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James donated $10,000 to United Way of Florence County.

Jason Newton, CFP, Vice President of Investments, said at Crescent Advisory Partners, "we are all longtime Florentines and active in our community. We all grew up in small communities and have developed roots here in Florence, the Pee Dee region, and South Carolina. We understand the positive impact that giving can make on a small town. It’s why we continue to support many organizations near and dear to our hearts, whose philanthropic services create positive outcomes for those who need it most.”

Jonathan McKnight, Director of Campaign and Donor Relations at United Way, said the enthusiasm for giving that he has seen from the staff at Crescent Advisory Partners is contagious.

“They truly want to make a difference in their community, believe it can happen, and are eager to do their part. We are fortunate to have neighbors like this in Florence County,” said McKnight.

With this donation, United Way of Florence County will be able to make a greater impact in the health, education, and financial stability sectors through the 30 programs they fund. “We are honored to be a part of helping the United Way create positive outcomes for those in our community who need it most,” said Newton.