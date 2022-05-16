Williams surrenders to Lake City police

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The City of Lake City Police Department has arrested Quaytwan Bennie Williams, who turned himself in to authorities Friday.
Williams has been charged with several misdemeanors and felonies, including:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Trafficking marijuana
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Criminal conspiracy
- Petty larceny
The charges stem from the seizure of more than 20 pounds of marijuana, several ounces of cocaine, handguns, and more on April 21. Three additional suspects were previously arrested:
- Dshaun Gregory Wilson, 24, has been released on bond
- Sedrick Terrelle Gunter, 30, has been released on bond
- Robert Chuckie Johnson, 53, remains in Effingham with no bond
More charges may be forthcoming.
The incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Please contact the Lake City Police Department, 843- 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.