Crisis hotline has new number -- 9-8-8

FLORENCE COUNTY -- On July 16, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) transitioned from its previous ten-digit phone number to the 988 dialing code.

988 is a 3-digit dialing code for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (Lifeline), where compassionate, accessible care and support is available for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress — whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People in crisis can call or text 988, or use the webchat available at 988lifeline.org.

The goals for the Lifeline are to:

Provide immediate, confidential counseling to someone in distress;

De-escalate suicidal or distressed thoughts; and

Connect people with local resources, when appropriate.

The Lifeline is a network of 200+ independent crisis centers across the US and territories.

These centers are staffed by trained crisis counselors who are supervised during every shift by a licensed mental-health professional. They adhere to evidence-based protocols to de-escalate feelings of crisis.

There are also national back-up centers, Spanish language centers and centers answering chats and texts.

In rare but critical circumstances — less than 2% of the time — counselors will determine via their protocols that someone is at imminent risk of harming themselves or someone else. In these situations, the Lifeline will contact 9-1-1 to dispatch emergency services.