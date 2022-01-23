Crowd braves Saturday cold for Miracle League's steaming hot oysters

FLORENCE, S.C. — Supporters of the Miracle League of Florence County Saturday night turned out en masse at the Florence County Fairgrounds for the organization’s Seventh Annual Oyster Roast — its annual fundraiser.

Heaters were set up inside the fairgrounds’ exhibits building, in the bathrooms and around the oyster cookers to ward off the cold as temperatures dropped below freezing and into the 20s — something that didn’t seem to bother the folks who turned out for steaming hot oysters.

Steaming baskets of oysters were shuttled in to tables, laden with saltine crackers and rolls of paper towels, where eager eaters shucked them and ate them.

The true pros brought their own knives and forks designed specifically for such event. Those who didn’t made do with the ones on the tables.

“It’s going great. We had a little more than 90 sponsors, the crowd has picked up and we’re looking to be where we’re usually at in normal years,” said Ronnie Pridgen with the League. “The weather isn’t really playing at role in things and I think people are going to have a good time.”