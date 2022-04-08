Crowd finds that Darlington tastes delicious at DDRA fundraiser

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A crowd of supporters descended upon the Taste of Darlington at Darlington Raceway Thursday night, armed with voracious appetites and arm bands, and enjoyed a lot of down-home Southern cooking in support of the Downtown Darlington Revitalization Association.

"Been doing it for over 30 years, think they started it in 1986 when the DDRA was founded," said Lisa Bailey, director of the association, as she all but ran from one end of the Cup Garage at Darlington Raceway to the other.

Bailey, in charge of the event, quickly threaded her way through the crowd — deftly missing a few people on the way — as she worked to make the event a smoothly run success.

Toward that end, Bailey altered course to move to a table which had a bunch of well-cooked and perfectly seasoned meat, but no napkins and no plates.

Bailey later said, as she hustled to the event again, that she'd been able to take care of the problem, sort of. She rounded up napkins, but not plates.

Grills, tables, pots on burners and kegs in ice lined the outsides of the garage while the inside served as a courtyard filled with pastry-laden tables and people. Lots of people.

The menus varied wildly in preparation and content.

"A couple of years ago I was hungry and all we had in the refrigerator was chicken," said Benjamin Boyd as the sound of chopping up chicken on the grill rang throughout the garage.

"I added a couple of spices and had tortillas and mozzarella cheese," Boyd said as he cooked for Fitness World.

"It has chicken, pork loin and smoked sausage," said Mike Sprott. "I call it red rooster stew."

"I cut the meat up — there are 55 pounds of meat in this pot. I cut the meat up yesterday and I cranked the burner up this morning about 11 a.m.," Sprott said as he ladled soup into a smaller pot held by Alex Gainey.

"This is our primary fundraiser for the DDRA. We use it to run our Build Up Darlington dot org economic development and tourism website and use it for sign grants for businesses and for other events we do for members."

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

