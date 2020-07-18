FLORENCE, S.C. — Howe Springs firefighters past and present gathered Saturday morning to dedicate their No. 1 station to a founding member, and former chief, Earl Liner.
The firefighters, representatives from other departments, friends and family filled all but one of the engine bays of the station as they sat, stood and socially distanced for the ceremony.
In between laughter and tears, speakers told of how the department was born of tragedy — a house fire destroyed one of Liner's neighbor's homes — and how it continues 50-years-later with a seven-station department that reaches across the middle of Florence County from border to border.
"I believe we can all attribute that success to Mr. Earl and those who met on that first night to charter Howe Springs Fire Department," Howe Springs Fire Marshal Michael Page said as he read the department's history to start the ceremony.
The move to name the station started last year and Liner and his family received a sneak peek at the plaque now installed at the front door of Station No. 1, said Howe Springs Fire Chief Billy Dillon.
Plans for an earlier dedication of the station were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dillon said
Liner is "one of the most important contributors to fire service in Florence County," Dillon said
"Through compassion for his fellow man and concern for his community he helped create one of the greatest fire departments there is in the state," the chief said. "Chief Liner started a trend in Florence County. If you look at the charter dates it is clear that other communities quickly realized what Earl had started and many others followed suit to protect their areas of Florence County."
Through the department Liner is responsible for starting people's careers, marriages and families, Dillon said, and those in the department are responsible for having saved thousands of lives and millions of dollars in property.
"I guess Chief Liner is responsible for more than just creating the fire department," Dillon said.
"I was not the one who built the fire department; it was built by people like the ones who are here. I was only a figure head," Liner said when he was called upon to say a few words.
"Without each and every past and present fire department member this building, this department, this county fire department structure wouldn't exist," Liner said. "No one person did it; it took everyone."
"Howe Springs was built on a solid foundation by our founding member," Dillon said.
"Hopefully with the grace of God it will continue to grow, not just in Florence County but statewide," Liner said.
