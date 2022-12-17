 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crowd turns out for Wreaths Across America at Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several hundred people turned out Saturday at noon to place more than 11,000 wreaths at the graves in Florence National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America.

Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist for WPDE, was the keynote speaker. He touched on the wreath-laying ceremony, which calls for the wreath placer to say the name of the buried.

That act works to ensure nobody buried in a national cemetery is every truly forgotten, Piotrowski said.

Saturday's event included a group singing of the national anthem when the PA system stopped working and the crowd stepped up to carry the song across the finish line.

Once the ceremony ended with a rifle salute and taps those in attendance were turned loose to place the wreaths, something they accomplished in about an hour.

