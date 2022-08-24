Cunningham stumps through Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Freedom is on the ballot for the November general election — freedom for veterans to get medical marijuana, for women to make their own medical decisions and for people to bet on sports if they so choose.

That was the message South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham delivered Tuesday evening at a campaign stop in Florence's Seminar Brewing.

Cunningham and Lt. Gov. candidate Tally Casey spoke to a crowd of more than 50 people before they posed for photos with their supporters, took a group shot with leaders of the Florence County Democratic Party, did a media interview and then hit the road.

"We're dead last in roads; we're at the bottom of health care and schools. Teachers are leaving by droves," Cunningham said. "We have a governor who has been in office for more than 40 years and he's trying to make the case that he should be in office for another four years. He's trying to make that case in a state where we fire football coaches after one losing season."

"When we fail our teachers, we fail our kids," he said.

Cunningham called for the state to eliminate its income tax.

"We have to generate new streams of revenue. That involves giving South Carolinians more freedom. Legalizing marijuana and legalizing sports betting, giving them that freedom as well," he said.

"If people want to use marijuana we might as well regulate it, tax it and start paying our teachers what they deserve," he said.

Medical marijuana, he said, polls at a 90% support rate in the state. He described politicians who haven't moved on the issue as "calcified."

He told the crowd he wanted to be the education governor.

Cunningham said his plan would start with a 10% raise for educators and increase starting pay for teachers to $50,000 by the end of his second term.

The candidate called for freedom of choice for women in health care.

"Health care decisions are between a woman and her doctor, not the government. Period," he said.

The probability that, if elected, he would face a GOP- controlled state House didn't deter him.

"Had two bills make it through divided Congress and get signed into law by (then President Donald) Trump," Cunningham, a former congressman, said.