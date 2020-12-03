Curtis Boyd: 'I want to do what Darlington does best'

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd says he doesn't want to compete with Florence or Hartsville — he wants to make sure that the city is doing what it does best.
Boyd said that was his plan as he delivered his state of the city address at the Thursday afternoon meeting of the Darlington Kiwanis Club at the Darlington Country Club.
"If you would have told me years ago that I was going to speak or definitely be mayor, I would have laughed at you," Boyd said at the beginning of his speech. "If you know where B.C. Moore's is, a man up there always used to give me a hard time because I was always behind my mother's coattail. I wouldn't talk to anybody."
Boyd, as he often does, began his speech with an encouragement for those attending the luncheon to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior.
"That's more important than anything that we will ever do," Boyd said.
Boyd said he felt the city had accomplished a lot over the last year, despite the impact of COVID-19 and the government-mandated business shutdowns that began shortly after he took office. He said he felt that the city had a lot coming up that would help it move forward.
He mentioned Georgia-Pacific's investment of $143 million into its plant in the city.
Georgia-Pacific announced in the spring that it would be investing in its plate-making operations at the plant but closing its cup-making plant.
"That's a major impact into the city," Boyd said. "We greatly appreciate them staying here. They could have picked up and left just like some companies do ... So when you go out and buy plates and cups, buy Dixie because that's home."
He also mentioned an expansion of Genesis Healthcare, the new Darlington County Courthouse being built in the city, and a new Carolina Bank downtown.
Boyd also said that he had a good working relationship with Darlington County. He said County Administrator Marion Charles Stewart was receptive to his calls.
He also mentioned outgoing County Councilman Bobby Kilgo for helping the city to try to do something with an old county library building that has been vacant for "more than 30 years."
"That library is now going to come back to life," Boyd said. "Hopefully, that will be another piece in the puzzle to make our downtown look and thrive like we want it to thrive."
Boyd said he wished he could snap his fingers and make more businesses come to the city but added that he was working first to improve the cleanliness of the city to make it more appealing to prospective businesses and residents.
He said that he did not want to compete with Florence or Hartsville. Just as with his gyms, he said, he's not competing with other gyms but has gyms to do what he does best.
"I want to do what Darlington does best," Boyd said. "I want other people to look at us and go what's happening in Darlington."
Some people, he continued, are already asking that question.
Boyd mentioned the city's construction of new baseball fields and other activities for children. He said he felt the children's activities would bring adults with them to the city.
He said he had a list of more than 60 items that have been accomplished in his term as mayor.
Boyd then added the city had received a new fire truck worth more than $1 million for less than $200,000. He added that the road in front of the fire department keeps falling in.
"It was supposed to be fixed five years ago," Boyd said. "Well, the ball got dropped."
He said that this problem was in the process of being fixed. Boyd said Wells Street repairs would begin in January.
Boyd thanked Sen. Gerald Malloy, Rep. Robert Williams, and the state department of transportation for their help.
He also mentioned sidewalk and air conditioner repairs for the city's gyms that are ongoing.
