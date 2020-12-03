Curtis Boyd: 'I want to do what Darlington does best'

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd says he doesn't want to compete with Florence or Hartsville — he wants to make sure that the city is doing what it does best.

Boyd said that was his plan as he delivered his state of the city address at the Thursday afternoon meeting of the Darlington Kiwanis Club at the Darlington Country Club.

"If you would have told me years ago that I was going to speak or definitely be mayor, I would have laughed at you," Boyd said at the beginning of his speech. "If you know where B.C. Moore's is, a man up there always used to give me a hard time because I was always behind my mother's coattail. I wouldn't talk to anybody."

Boyd, as he often does, began his speech with an encouragement for those attending the luncheon to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior.

"That's more important than anything that we will ever do," Boyd said.

Boyd said he felt the city had accomplished a lot over the last year, despite the impact of COVID-19 and the government-mandated business shutdowns that began shortly after he took office. He said he felt that the city had a lot coming up that would help it move forward.