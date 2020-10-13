 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Customers 'get healthy' at Tuesday night Florence City Center Farmers Market
0 comments
featured

Customers 'get healthy' at Tuesday night Florence City Center Farmers Market

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Center Farmers Market, already known for locally grown healthy food, took it to the next level with Tuesday night's market.

"Because Eat Smart Move More wasn't able to have its Full Life Festival because of the COVID, we decided to do a health and wellness opportunity Tuesday night at the market," said Merrette Dowdell, market manager.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Toward that end the market brought in non-typical vendors like Mercy Medicine, Wellvista, City of Florence Park and Recreation, Plant Empowered Florence and others while it retained its farmers, she said.

The Blood Connection conducted a blood drive and the city offered "Movement on the Plaza" which comprised three different events — exercising with Shantella Harris, Aroha Afro Latin Dance and Soulift yoga.

Doug the Food Guy was also on hand to cook what local vendors had available at the market.

The Market is open Saturday mornings and Tuesday evenings.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert