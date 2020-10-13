Customers 'get healthy' at Tuesday night Florence City Center Farmers Market

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Center Farmers Market, already known for locally grown healthy food, took it to the next level with Tuesday night's market.

"Because Eat Smart Move More wasn't able to have its Full Life Festival because of the COVID, we decided to do a health and wellness opportunity Tuesday night at the market," said Merrette Dowdell, market manager.

Toward that end the market brought in non-typical vendors like Mercy Medicine, Wellvista, City of Florence Park and Recreation, Plant Empowered Florence and others while it retained its farmers, she said.

The Blood Connection conducted a blood drive and the city offered "Movement on the Plaza" which comprised three different events — exercising with Shantella Harris, Aroha Afro Latin Dance and Soulift yoga.

Doug the Food Guy was also on hand to cook what local vendors had available at the market.

The Market is open Saturday mornings and Tuesday evenings.