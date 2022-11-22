CVS pharmacist saves child's life with CPR

FLORENCE, S.C. – Shanquilla Major’s Thanksgiving blessing came a few weeks early. On the morning of Nov. 10, while sitting in the drive-thru line at the CVS on Pamplico Highway with her daughter in the back seat, she realized her little girl wasn’t breathing.

She grabbed her daughter, whose eyes were rolled back and her body limp, from the back seat and started screaming.

Major said her daughter had been running a temperature for about a week, and she took her to her pediatrician, where she was diagnosed with the flu. They were in the drive-thru line to pick up a prescription for the 2-year-old daughter, Jayda Rouse.

Pharmacy technician Timyra McAllister was at the drive-thru window. She told Major to pass her daughter through the window. The lead pharmacy technician took the child and rushed over to Kathy Smith, a 30-plus-year pharmacist with CVS Health.

Major said she ran around the building. By the time she got to the front, employees in the pharmacy had her daughter outside waiting on an ambulance.

Smith saw that the child wasn’t breathing and immediately started chest compressions. At first there was no response, she said. She repeated the process and on the second round of rescue breathing the air passageway cleared and the child opened her eyes.

It was all-hands-on deck. The entire pharmacy and store team moved into action. One called 911, another went outside to reassure the mother, one moved the mother’s car from the drive-thru and once the child was breathing and could be moved, she was carried outside to her mother to wait for the ambulance.

Thanks to the quick thinking of the CVS pharmacy team on duty that morning and the CPR skills of pharmacist Kathy Smith the little girl is alive and going to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family.

District leader Laceye Parker said it was truly a team effort.

“I’m so proud of what they do day in and day out,” she said.

Smith said while the day started out routinely it ended anything but. She said she heard a woman in desperation shouting at the drive-thru window that her baby wasn’t breathing.

It was time to put her CPR skills to the test. She was given CPR training when she was trained to give immunizations, but she had never had to use it until then.

“It was scary,” Smith said. “I was shaking the whole time.”

She said having a human life right there in front of you is a lot different than performing CPR on a doll. She said the next time she has to take a CPR course she will pay closer attention. She said the incident has inspired others in the pharmacy not required to take CPR to think about taking a course anyway.

“It was a miracle,” she said. “I was thankful to God the result was the way it turned out. God put us here.”

Parker said Smith saved the child’s life. She said pharmacists don’t always get the recognition they deserve. She said customers waiting in line didn’t know what was happening at first. Some were getting impatient at the wait.

Parker said she wanted to tell the team how much they are appreciated. She said this is their busiest season of the year. Yet the team was calm and compassionate. She said Smith took the child and acted out of instinct.

The child was taken by ambulance to the Children’s Hospital at McLeod Regional Medical Center, where she stayed for two days.

“I was terrified,” Major said. “I didn’t know CPR.”

Major said the physicians believe a build-up of mucus due to the flu may have blocked the child’s airway and caused her to stop breathing.

Mom says her daughter is fine now.

Luckily, Major said, her 7-year-old son was at school that day.

Since the incident, Major has taken her daughter back by the CVS to see the people who saved her life. They took photos with her. Major said she asked her daughter what she remembered from that day, and the only thing she said was that she got to ride in a truck (ambulance).

“I’ll never forget that day,” Major said. “She (Smith) saved my daughter’s life. The whole team is my heroes. There are not enough words to say how grateful I am.”

Smith said the doctors told her that Smith saved her daughter’s life. She said that is something you never forget. She said the incident has made her think about taking a CPR course.

Jayda is also the daughter of James Rouse.