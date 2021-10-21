Cynthia Jones remembers serving under Colin Powell

She said there were a couple of thousand people working for him.

“For the most part, he had so many people around him that you didn’t want to get to that level,” she said.

She said Powell was well thought of, and he had a “make-it-happen attitude.” She said he told you what to do and expected it to be done.

Jones is a native of lower Marion County. She said her military career began in Florence with the Army Reserve. After training, she decided to abandon plans to go to college at South Carolina State and signed up for basic training.

Jones said she wanted to travel and experience other cultures.

She first went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, then to Germany, the Washington, D.C., area, Hawaii and then back to D.C., where she went to work for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Jones said she also worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“I have no regrets,” Jones said about deciding on a life in the military. “The best thing is that I met my husband, Barry, and I got to travel and live in different places.”