Cynthia Jones remembers serving under Colin Powell

FLORENCE – Cynthia Jones served under Colin Powell, the retired four-star general who became the country's first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, when he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Powell died Monday of complications from Covid-19.
Jones and her husband, Barry, are both retired military and live in Florence.
“I was on the joint staff for a little over five years,” Barry said. “I served under three chairmen. Powell was there for about a year and a half. Upon his retirement he did a photo with the staff that wanted it.”
Jones cherishes her photo and remembers Powell as a great leader.
Jones said she had no idea Powell had been sick.
When she woke up Monday morning and heard of his death on the news, Jones said, “It hit me like a ton of bricks.”
“I’ve been out of service over 20 years,” she said.
She worked for the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1993 to December 1998 when she retired.
Jones said she didn’t have a personal relationship with Powell, but he was so well respected by everyone.
“He was an upright leader,” Jones said. “I can see why he was selected as chief. He was an honorable man and a true leader.”
She said there were a couple of thousand people working for him.
“For the most part, he had so many people around him that you didn’t want to get to that level,” she said.
She said Powell was well thought of, and he had a “make-it-happen attitude.” She said he told you what to do and expected it to be done.
Jones is a native of lower Marion County. She said her military career began in Florence with the Army Reserve. After training, she decided to abandon plans to go to college at South Carolina State and signed up for basic training.
Jones said she wanted to travel and experience other cultures.
She first went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, then to Germany, the Washington, D.C., area, Hawaii and then back to D.C., where she went to work for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Jones said she also worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency.
“I have no regrets,” Jones said about deciding on a life in the military. “The best thing is that I met my husband, Barry, and I got to travel and live in different places.”
Jones said she would encourage all young people to serve their country for at least two or three years. She said a military career is not for everyone, but they should serve their country for at least a few years.
“You will do a lot and see a lot,” she said. “It was amazing.”
She said the best assignment was Germany or Hawaii. She said it would be difficult to choose between the two.
“We have traveled back to both places,” she said.
Jones retired as a sergeant first class (p). She said she was up for a promotion but decided not to take it and retired instead. Including the time with the Reserves, Jones served in the Army for 21½ years.
The Joneses have two children, both of whom served in the United States Air Force.