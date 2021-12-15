D.J. Rowell Foundation donates to McLeod Children's Hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. – The children in the McLeod Health Children's Hospital got a Christmas Wednesday.
D.J. Rowell, founder and namesake of a Marion County foundation, donated a number of backpacks containing stuffed animals, toys, coloring books, crayons, baby bottles, hand wipes, sanitizers and other items to the children's hospital.
“This is what life’s about for us, making a difference," Rowell said. "Giving someone a chance to believe, a purpose to fight, and another reason to smile.”
The foundation operates basketball camps in Marion County over the summers to encourage the children of the Pee Dee that they can accomplish their dreams.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
