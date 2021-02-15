Daily positivity rate for coronavirus tests in SC drops dramatically

As of Saturday, 5,533,582 tests have been conducted in the state.

Of the 11,222 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,550 are occupied (76.19%). Of those, 1,222 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (14.29%).

Of the 1,733 ICU beds in the state, 1,276 are occupied (73.63%). Of those, 301 (24.63%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,949 ventilators in the state, 565 are in use (29.02%) and 173 are in use with COVID-19 patients (14.16%).

Of the 970,550 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 651,113 have been administered (67.09%).

Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 88% have been administered. That breaks down to 354,898 first doses and 115,292 second doses.

Of the 253,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 42% have been administered. That breaks down to 102,979 first doses and 2,928 second doses.

According to DHEC, 454,174 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.