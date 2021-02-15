 Skip to main content
Daily positivity rate for coronavirus tests in SC drops dramatically
CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Roughly five weeks after the daily positivity rate for coronavirus tests peaked in South Carolina, the numbers have dropped dramatically.

Of the 24,556 tests that were conducted Saturday, 6.5% were positive for coronavirus, according to state health officials.

That’s down from a stretch from Jan. 2 through Jan. 10 when the rate topped 30% for nine consecutive days, peaking at 47.2% on Jan. 10.

On Monday, 1,109 confirmed coronavirus cases, 97 probable cases, 31 confirmed deaths and five probable deaths were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In the Pee Dee, only one death was reported. That involved an elderly person in Florence County.

A total of 82 confirmed cases and seven probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led with 46 confirmed cases and three probable cases. Darlington County was next with 15 confirmed cases and two probable cases, followed by Dillon County (6/1). Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties each reported five cases. Williamsburg County also reported one probable case.

Statewide, the cumulative totals now are 427,763 confirmed cases, 61,255 probable cases, 7,180 confirmed deaths and 854 probable deaths.

As of Saturday, 5,533,582 tests have been conducted in the state.

Of the 11,222 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,550 are occupied (76.19%). Of those, 1,222 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (14.29%).

Of the 1,733 ICU beds in the state, 1,276 are occupied (73.63%). Of those, 301 (24.63%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,949 ventilators in the state, 565 are in use (29.02%) and 173 are in use with COVID-19 patients (14.16%).

Of the 970,550 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 651,113 have been administered (67.09%).

Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 88% have been administered. That breaks down to 354,898 first doses and 115,292 second doses.

Of the 253,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 42% have been administered. That breaks down to 102,979 first doses and 2,928 second doses.

According to DHEC, 454,174 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

