DARLIGNTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate School Monday announced the addition of Dale Weatherford to its faculty for the upcoming fall semester. Weatherford, a talented and commissioned artist, will bring his expertise and passion to teach AP 2D Art and Design, AP Art History, and Middle School South Carolina History.

A graduate of Francis Marion University with a bachelor of arts in history, Weatherford’s academic pursuits further led him to the College of Charleston, where he obtained his master's degree in African American History. Building upon his accolades, Weatherford explored his artistic inclination through post-graduate studies at the prestigious Academy of Realist Art in Boston, Massachusetts.

Born and raised in Darlington, Weatherford is a Byrnes School alumnus from the class of 2011. As a classical painter, his artistic expertise encompasses a wide range of disciplines, including portraits, figures, landscapes, and still life.

"I want to pass on what I know to the next generation, to inspire a new wave of artists, and to cultivate a vibrant and thriving art community. Classical training holds a special place in my heart, and through teaching, I aim to improve and expand the artistic horizons of my students," Weatherford said.

"We believe that Dale's unique blend of academic knowledge and artistic talent will make him an invaluable asset to our students and community," said Head of School Ed Hoffman.