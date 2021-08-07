Dana Jones keeps her eyes on residents with dementia at Bethea Retirement Community

Fourth in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dana Jones has spent more than 25 years caring for people. One of her greatest rewards has been caring for the elderly, especially those with dementia. She is a family nurse practitioner with HopeHealth at the Bethea Retirement Community.
“I work with patients with all types of dementia,” she said. “I have been at Bethea for three years.”
Jones said that as average life expectancy goes up so does the number of people with dementia- related illness.
“There is a lot of time between 60 and 90,” she said.
Jones said she is hoping that progress will be made soon to help people will dementia but at this time there is no cure. She said some medications show promise but nothing has passed the FDA yet.
Every day is different in the nursing profession but nowhere is that more true than in working with people in memory care units in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
The residents who live in these special care units have Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia that affects their memories and their ability to care for themselves as the disease progresses.
Jones said Alzheimer’s accounts for about 50 percent of the dementia cases. There is also vascular dementia, which appears to be increased by conditions that damage the heart and blood vessels such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. This type can be helped by a healthy diet and lifestyle, she said.
With Alzheimer’s there is an age factor, Jones said. Most people are diagnosed after the age of 65. The risk of Alzheimer’s doubles ever five years after the age of 65, she said.
Early identification is important, she said.
One of the key things to look for is a sudden change in the person’s behavior, she said.
“We have screening tools, such as the Mini-Cog,” Jones said.
The Mini-Cog is a short cognitive test. It is a three-word recall test in which you mention three words at the beginning of the conversation and have the patient recall the words later in the conversation, Jones said. There is also the clock-drawing test, in which the patient is asked to draw a circle with the face of a clock. She said those with dementia might run out of numbers before they go all the way around the clock.
Frequent follow-up with elderly patients is a key to early identification, Jones said. A clue that something might be wrong is when the person starts having difficulty keeping up with regular regiments. The patients are not sure if they have taken their medication. Jones said sometimes a call to their pharmacist to find out the last time they ordered their medications will lend a clue to the beginnings of dementia.
Jones said a lot of elderly people fall through the cracks if they don’t have regular checkups. That is one reason that wellness visits are so important, she said.
“We cover all the bases at HopeHealth during wellness visits,” she said.
There is a specific person that patients see for wellness checkups, she said.
“We want to identify problems early,” she said, “before they forget to think about themselves. Sometimes we forget to ask them how they feel. If family tries to put them somewhere, they feel they are out of control. We have to help them realize that what we are doing is for their own good and safety.”
It is important for them to have a primary care provider that they trust, Jones said.
She said so many dementia patients are in denial at first. They know they are confused. Sometimes people who don’t have great resources feel powerless. That is a feeling of most dementia patients, she said.
“There are some medications that we use that can help slow the progression, but there is no cure,” Jones said.
For some patients these drugs seem to have little effect, she said.
Jones said she does a lot of footwork, helping her elderly patients and those with dementia navigate this new stage of their lives.
“I tell people to smell the roses, take your medications and exercise,” she said. “This includes exercise for the brain to keep things sharp. Socialization is also important. I believe the more social a person is the less the impact. Faith helps in the same way.”
There is a mind/body connection, she said.
“If we have a good outlook it leads to a better outcome,” Jones said. “Depression can be the thing that tips the scale and triggers the start to dementia.”
Jones’ journey to this point began in high school in Marion. “I was 16 when I started the program,” Jones said. “I felt like a fish out of water.”
She finished high school as a licensed practical nurse.
Jones said it didn’t take long for her to fall in love with nursing.
She continued to pursue a higher level of nursing until she earned her master’s at Francis Marion University and became a nurse practitioner.
“I developed into the person who speaks up for her patients,” Jones said. “I am very blessed to work with HopeHealth and practice holistically.”
The job is challenging, but it is also very rewarding, she said.
“I spend every day doing what God designed me to do,” Jones said.
Geriatric care is lacking, she said.
“There is an art to it,” Jones added. Our goal at HopeHealth is to give excellence in care. It matters to HopeHealth to give excellence in senior care.”
The Rotary Club of Florence will be hosting the Forget Me Not 5K to Beat Alzheimer’s presented by the Morning News returns on Aug. 21. This year the race will begin in downtown Florence at the James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St., starting at 8 a.m. The James Allen Plaza will also serve as the finish line of the race.
Proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.