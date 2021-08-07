Dana Jones keeps her eyes on residents with dementia at Bethea Retirement Community

“We cover all the bases at HopeHealth during wellness visits,” she said.

There is a specific person that patients see for wellness checkups, she said.

“We want to identify problems early,” she said, “before they forget to think about themselves. Sometimes we forget to ask them how they feel. If family tries to put them somewhere, they feel they are out of control. We have to help them realize that what we are doing is for their own good and safety.”

It is important for them to have a primary care provider that they trust, Jones said.

She said so many dementia patients are in denial at first. They know they are confused. Sometimes people who don’t have great resources feel powerless. That is a feeling of most dementia patients, she said.

“There are some medications that we use that can help slow the progression, but there is no cure,” Jones said.

For some patients these drugs seem to have little effect, she said.

Jones said she does a lot of footwork, helping her elderly patients and those with dementia navigate this new stage of their lives.