FLORENCE, S.C. — Six dance teams took home hardware and bragging rights Thursday in The School Foundation's 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars, a competition that took place in the SiMT at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

"I think everybody is a winner here because we're raising money for a very good cause," said Allen Abernethy with MUSC Health Black River Medical Center. He danced with Katelyn Rodgers.

Abernethy, prior to the competition, said he wasn't nervous and had the best teacher and was prepared.

He and Rodgers took home top honors.

"It feels great. I'm just thankful that all of my friends and family from work have come out to support. I couldn't have been happier with this experience," Abernethy said.

Other honors earned Thursday night included:

Social Skills: Beverly Hazelwood and Nick Townsend.

People's Choice First Place: Dr. Davenderbir Pannu and Dr. Rachel Fenters.

People's Choice Second Place: Blake Branham and Kim Scott.

People's Choice Third Place: Chaquez McCall and Meredith Baxley.

Most Entertaining: Eric Crowley and Georgie Kelley.

No matter the score the dancers were all smiles — and sweat — as they left the stage.

"I was a little nervous at first but once I got going the memory kicked in and it was a lot of fun," said Blake Branham, who danced with Kim Scott. "I thought we'd do a little bit better but we did really well."

"It went great. Had a good time, had a great partner and did a good job," said Dallas Butterbaugh, who danced with Brianna Russell. "It was good; we all want 10s but it is what it is."

Blinding stage lights provided at least one dance a measure of security.

"Better than expected, honestly," said Throop Crosland, who danced with Rose Yeagley. "It's good you have all those lights on you because you can't see anything. They asked me who I had in the audience and I looked and all I could see was a spotlight. It was great. You kind of stare ahead; nobody can accuse you of watching your feet."

Crosland said he scored better than he would have thought possible back in January.

"A 9-9-8, I'll take any day of the week," Crosland said of his score.

"I think we should have gotten all 10s but none the less, it was fun and it was for a good cause," said Chaquez McCall. "Its for the kids."

"It went amazing. It's a little nerve racking when you get out there and as things went everything connected and it went really really well. I was excited about how we did and regardless of the outcome — give glory to the Lord," said Eric Crowley who danced with Georgie Kelley

"We scored perfect 10s across the boards and it's way more than I would have expected," said Crowley.

"It was great fun, there's nothing like it," said Beverly Hazelwood, who danced with Nick Townsend. "A lot of sparkle and energy from the audience, they did great. All three 10s, that's pretty dog-gone good. We're happy."