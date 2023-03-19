FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Allen Abernethy with MUSC Health Black River Medical Center and his partner, Katelyn Rodgers. They will be dancing the salsa to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.

Abernethy took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: Initially, I was nervous but I’ve had a really good time!

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: Because the kids are our future.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: No. I have a son at West Florence High and a daughter at Carver Elementary.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: Not even a little!

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: Stiff.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Just learning something new.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Knowing that I have to dance in front of Florence, in its entirety!

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: I don’t want to jinx it!

Q: Have you become a better dancer and appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Yes. It is definitely harder than you’d think it would be.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: Yes. Winning would be awesome but just participating is good enough for me, as it is for the kids.

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: Everyone wants to watch.

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A: Sure. Their advice was just to have fun.

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: I am on the Waccamaw Workforce Development Board, Kingstree Rotary member, Duke Energy Advisory Board, and the Williamsburg Community Healthcare Foundation.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Kayak fishing.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are: Eric Crowley and his dance partner Georgie Kelley; Throop Crosland and his dance partner Rose Yeagley; Dallas Buterbaugh and his dance partner Brianna Russell; David Boulware and his dance partner Hallie Whitlock; Chaquez McCall and his dance partner Meredith Baxley; Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner Dr. Rachel Fenters; Haley Jackson and her dance partner Yancey Stokes; Blake Branham and his dance partner Kim Scott; Brian Davison and his dance partner Erin Haynes; Mark Bailey and his dance partner Connie Mixon and Beverly Hazelwood and her dance partner Nick Townsend.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.