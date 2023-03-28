FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Beverly Hazelwood, music associate/organist and Masterworks Choir accompanist at Central United Methodist Church and partner Nick Townsend. They will be dancing the swing to “That Old Time Rock and Roll”.

Hazelwood took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: I was honored to be asked!

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: Because education is critical for our children’s future.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: No, I was educated in Spartanburg public schools. My daughter attended South Florence High.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: I have had prior dance training and have taught aerobic dancing for many years to the Bevettes!

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: Moderate.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Practicing with my amazing partner Nick.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: I haven’t stressed over this – I am having fun!

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: My only fear is letting Debbie Hyler and the foundation’s board down.

Q: Have you become a better dancer and appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: I’m not certain that I have become a better dancer, but it has been great fun.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: I do not have a competitive spirit but winning would mean I could put it on my tombstone!!!

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: My friends have been very positive; however, I don’t know what they are really thinking!!

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A: I have been told that this will be the longest 90 seconds of my life!

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: Serving on the board of trustees and the foundation board of McLeod Health. These are the avenues of my giving to children’s health issues, as well as adult health issues. I also have a love for the arts and am committed to the arts community.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Church organist, accompanist for the Masterworks Choir, gardening and traveling.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are: Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner Dr. Rachel Fenters; Throop Crosland and his dance partner Rose Yeagley; Dallas Buterbaugh and his dance partner Brianna Russell; David Boulware and his dance partner Hallie Whitlock; Chaquez McCall and his dance partner Meredith Baxley; Haley Jackson and her dance partner Yancey Stokes; Blake Branham and his dance partner Kim Scott; Brian Davison and his dance partner Erin Haynes; Mark Bailey and his dance partner Connie Mixon; Eric Crowley and his dance partner Georgie Kelley, and Allen Abernethy and his dance partner Katelyn Rodgers.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.