FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

12 dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Blake Branham of Lumen Financial Planning & Wealth Management and partner Kim Scott. They will be dancing the jive to “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go”.

Branham took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: I was a little nervous!

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: Because the foundation supports children in the community and the children are our future.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: No.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: None at all!

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: Before this competition, it was terrible. After some practice, not so bad!

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Just learning the moves and gaining confidence that I can do it.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Not getting nervous!

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: I have a small case of stage fright.

Q: Have you become a better dancer and appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Absolutely.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: Yes. Winning would mean I have bragging rights over David Boulware!

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They were lining up for tickets.

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A: Yes, Ashley Christenbury told me to practice early and often and sell lots of ads.

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: I am on multiple boards and volunteer a lot of my time.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Cooking, college football, and recently golf.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are: Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner Dr. Rachel Fenters; Throop Crosland and his dance partner Rose Yeagley; Dallas Buterbaugh and his dance partner Brianna Russell; David Boulware and his dance partner Hallie Whitlock; Chaquez McCall and his dance partner Meredith Baxley; Haley Jackson and her dance partner Yancey Stokes; Beverly Hazelwood and her partner Nick Townsend; Brian Davison and his dance partner Erin Haynes; Mark Bailey and his dance partner Connie Mixon; Eric Crowley and his dance partner Georgie Kelley, and Allen Abernethy and his dance partner Katelyn Rodgers.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.