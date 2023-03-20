FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Brian Davison with Pepsi and his partner Erin Haynes. They will be dancing the samba to “Let’s Get it Started.”

Davison took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: I was worried I couldn’t pull it off, scared, but honored!

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: Because I am a product of what the foundation represents.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: Yes. My 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter are currently attending Greenwood Elementary.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: Yes, I was Paws, the mascot for the Pee Dee Pride Hockey team.

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: I am getting better every day, all due to my partner, Erin.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Learning the choreography under Erin’s supervision.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Certain transitions in the choreography, but it’s getting much easier.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: Not winning!

Q: Have you become a better dancer and appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Yes, and I now have a deepened appreciation for what it takes to be a professional dancer.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: Yes – “If you’re not first, you’re last.”- Quote from Ricky Bobby, Talladega Nights

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They were surprised at first, but are now very excited to come and watch me perform.

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A: Yes. Trust your partner and practice, practice, practice!

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: I am involved with Help 4 Kids, Boy Scouts, Humane Society and I volunteer at church.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Hunting and fishing, spending time with my family.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are: Eric Crowley and his dance partner Georgie Kelley; Throop Crosland and his dance partner Rose Yeagley; Dallas Buterbaugh and his dance partner Brianna Russell; Chaquez McCall and his dance partner Meredith Baxley; Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner Dr. Rachel Fenters; Haley Jackson and her dance partner Yancey Stokes; Blake Branham and his dance partner Kim Scott; David Boulware and his dance partner Hallie Whitlock; Mark Bailey and his dance partner Connie Mixon; Beverly Hazelwood and her dance partner Nick Townsend and Allen Abernethy and his dance partner Katelyn Rodgers.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.