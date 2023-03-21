FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Chaquez McCall, Florence City Councilman/McCall Law Firm and his partner Meredith Baxley. They will be dancing the Cha Cha to “Beggin’.”.

McCall took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: I was excited about helping The School Foundation raise money for education.

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: I believe in the work they have done over the last two decades to support Florence 1 Schools.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: I attended North Vista, Williams and Wilson. My three children all attend North Vista.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: No. Zero!

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: I am a beginner but humbly progressing due to the expertise of my partner, Meredith.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Learning new moves and laughing at myself!

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Memorizing all of the different moves.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: Scared that I will miss a step.

Q: Have you become a better dancer and appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Absolutely. I appreciate all the work that dancers have to put in (including Meredith).

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: Yes. I am in it to win it! Winning would mean that our hard work over the last three months has paid off as well as made an impact.

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They are all waiting to laugh at me and cheer us on!

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A: Yes. I was told that it would be over before you know it so just cherish the moments.

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: I am a Florence City Councilman, on The School Foundation board and the Tenacious Grace board.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Basketball, reading books, USC sports and spending time with my wife Adriane and our three children.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are: Eric Crowley and his dance partner Georgie Kelley; Throop Crosland and his dance partner Rose Yeagley; Dallas Buterbaugh and his dance partner Brianna Russell; David Boulware and his dance partner Hallie Whitlock; Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner Dr. Rachel Fenters; Haley Jackson and her dance partner Yancey Stokes; Blake Branham and his dance partner Kim Scott; Brian Davison and his dance partner Erin Haynes; Mark Bailey and his dance partner Connie Mixon; Beverly Hazelwood and her dance partner Nick Townsend and Allen Abernethy and his dance partner Katelyn Rodgers.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.