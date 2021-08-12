Dancing for Our Future Stars coming Sept. 14; Les Echols joins celebrity stars

First in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – After taking a year and a half off because of COVID-19, Dancing for Our Future Stars will return on Sept. 14 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
The School Foundation has announced 10 dance teams will be competing. One of the 10 “celebrity dancers” is Les Echols.
Echols is the director of Community and Minority Enterprise for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Along with developing or coordinating several of the chamber’s leadership and diversity programs and seminars, he is responsible for creating and facilitating efforts based on the needs and priorities of the small and minority business community. Prior to joining the chamber, Echols spent nearly a decade in workforce development. He was the first executive director of Project HOPE, a grant-funded workforce program that assisted in placing 300 people in the Florence area to work. In his current role, he created the award-winning PRISM program to assist small and minority businesses for the Florence Chamber.
Echols enjoys all types of music, as he has a diverse ear and listens to everything from Johnny Cash to Jay Z.
He is a graduate of Claflin University in Orangeburg and lives in Florence with his wife, Nicole, and children.
Echols will partner with Maya Chokshi. The dance team will be dancing to Michael Jackson’s “PYT.” Their dance style is cha cha.
Chokshi is a senior at Trinity Collegiate School and has been dancing since she was 3 years old. She joined KFA Dance Company to compete when she was in the sixth grade and became a member of the KFA Fierce Dance Company in the ninth grade. This is her first time participating in the Dancing for Our Future Stars event.
Echols recently took time to answer questions.
Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?
A: My initial reaction was “it’s about time they asked me”! Seriously, I was thrilled to have this opportunity to be able to compete, raise money for a good cause and have fun all at once.
Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?
A: The School Foundation is vital in helping prepare young children for school with innovative programs and grants.
Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?
A: I have a daughter and nephew in Florence One Schools. My oldest son attended Florence One Schools as well.
Q: Do you have any prior dance training?
A: No
Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?
A: The key to dancing is rhythm and body control. I feel like have a good grip on both, so I suppose that makes me an efficient dancer.
Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?
A: Realizing that I can do more than I thought I could.
Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?
A: My feet and limbs are no longer 20 years old.
Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?
A: No fears really. If I can’t or don’t give my all … if I don’t go 110%, THEN I’d be afraid of competing.
Q: Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?
A: Yes.
Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?
A: I feel I am competitive. Winning would mean I can honestly say I gave 110% to help this organization, and this trophy is the proof.
Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?
A: My family and close friends know I dance all the time. I’ve taken part in other local competitions where I was able to dance, so my co-workers won’t be surprised.
Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?
A: No specific advice, a lot of well wishes from a lot of great colleagues.
Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?
A: I volunteer and serve on numerous boards, including past president of Pee Dee Workforce Development Board. I also serve on boards for Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, Vertus Academy, Empowered to Heal, Commission for Minority Affairs, and MINGLE of the Pee Dee. I have created several community programs and events, including the Chamber’s Kickin’ Chicken and Chili Festival and Legislative Breakfast, and MINGLE’s Juneteenth QultureFest
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Community service, spending time with family, enjoying life and basketball.
Couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 10th annual dancing competition.
Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.