Dancing for Our Future Stars coming Sept. 14; Les Echols joins celebrity stars

Echols will partner with Maya Chokshi. The dance team will be dancing to Michael Jackson’s “PYT.” Their dance style is cha cha.

Chokshi is a senior at Trinity Collegiate School and has been dancing since she was 3 years old. She joined KFA Dance Company to compete when she was in the sixth grade and became a member of the KFA Fierce Dance Company in the ninth grade. This is her first time participating in the Dancing for Our Future Stars event.

Echols recently took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: My initial reaction was “it’s about time they asked me”! Seriously, I was thrilled to have this opportunity to be able to compete, raise money for a good cause and have fun all at once.

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: The School Foundation is vital in helping prepare young children for school with innovative programs and grants.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?