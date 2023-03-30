FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Dallas Buterbaugh with Duke Energy and partner Brianna Russell. They will be dancing the jive to “I Love Me.”

Buterbaugh took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: WOW! What an honor.

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: It is a great organization and it hits home. I consider myself fortunate to volunteer my time for an organization that helps struggling learners thrive.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: No.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: No.

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: Average.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Brianna and I have had a lot of fun preparing for the competition. Figuring out how to do all the tricks in the choreography has been interesting and a test to my physical abilities.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Our song is so fast so learning all the moves and doing them on time has been difficult, but I think we’ve got it!

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: I have no fears – I am looking forward to it!

Q: Have you become a better dancer and appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Yes. I definitely appreciate the hard work and effort it takes to be a dancer.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: I am very competitive. Winning would mean we rocked it out while having a good time!

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They are astonished that I am dancing in the competition. Everyone knows I love to have fun but they never thought they’d see me on the dance floor like this.

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so what?

A: Yes. To be ourselves and have fun.

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: By being involved in local charities and events.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Weight lifting, camping, and spending time with my grandbabies.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are: Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner Dr. Rachel Fenters; Throop Crosland and his dance partner Rose Yeagley; Eric Crowley and his dance partner Georgie Kelley; David Boulware and his dance partner Hallie Whitlock; Chaquez McCall and his dance partner Meredith Baxley; Haley Jackson and her dance partner Yancey Stokes; Blake Branham and his dance partner Kim Scott; Brian Davison and his dance partner Erin Haynes; Mark Bailey and his dance partner Connie Mixon; Beverly Hazelwood and her dance partner Nick Townsend and Allen Abernethy and his dance partner Katelyn Rodgers.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.