FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is David Boulware with First Reliance Bank and his partner, Hallie Whitlock. They will be dancing the salsa to “I Feel for You.”

Boulware took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: I was less than thrilled!

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: Florence is on a tremendous growth trajectory so sustaining education is vital to economic development.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: No. All my four children graduated from West Florence in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: No.

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: Inadequate, but at least it’s entertaining!

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: Getting to know Hallie and her mother, Bea Bea.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Memorizing the dance sequence.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: Falling off the stage!

Q: Have you become a better dancer and appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Yes. I definitely appreciate the art of dance far more as I was never aware that it requires so much stamina.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: Highly! I would rather win this dance competition than be the king of the world!

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They cannot wait to see me humiliate myself.

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A: Yes. Be sure not to fall off the stage!

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: Florence West Rotary member, member of Central United Methodist Church, volunteering with Colors for Cancer, Chrysalis Center, Lighthouse Ministries, American Heart Association, among others.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Brewing and drinking beer, hanging out with good friends and having good times, and enjoying time with my Men In Black Investment Club friends.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are Eric Crowley and his dance partner, Georgie Kelley; Throop Crosland and his dance partner, Rose Yeagley; Dallas Buterbaugh and his dance partner, Brianna Russell; Chaquez McCall and his dance partner, Meredith Baxley; Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner, Dr. Rachel Fenters; Haley Jackson and her dance partner, Yancey Stokes; Blake Branham and his dance partner, Kim Scott; Brian Davison and his dance partner, Erin Haynes; Mark Bailey and his dance partner, Connie Mixon; Beverly Hazelwood and her dance partner, Nick Townsend: and Allen Abernethy and his dance partner, Katelyn Rodgers.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.