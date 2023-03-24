FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Eric Crowley with Assurant and partner Georgie Kelley. They will be dancing the swing to “Bang Bang.”

Crowley took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: Enthusiastic!

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: Our children’s education is the foundation for the future and they are our future.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: No. My children have, but we currently home school.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: Yes, I danced professionally in college.

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: I’m only as good as my partner and what the good Lord provides me on any given practice.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: My partner pushing me to do things I’ve never done before.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Overthinking a dance style that I have never done before.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: Just remember to give the glory to God no matter what the outcome.

Q: Have you become a better dancer and appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Absolutely!

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: Yes! It’s more about doing my best and less about winning.

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They are excited and can’t wait to see me perform.

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so what?

A: Yes. Go out there and have fun.

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: I am on the board of the Boys and Girls Club, Pee Dee American Cancer Society, president of Leadership Florence and am currently organizing the Leadership Florence fundraiser.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: I am an outdoors man, anything involving my family, cooking, and singing in church.