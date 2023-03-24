FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Haley Jackson with HopeHealth and her partner, Yancey Stokes. They will be dancing the jive to “September.”

Jackson took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: Why aren’t you dancing, Mark Warrin?

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: As a pediatric nurse practitioner, I support all of the kids in Florence and their future education.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: No. My children are too young to attend school.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: Cheerleading, but not necessarily dance training.

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: Average.

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: All of it has been fun so far!

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Time – I have two young kids and a very busy schedule.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: No fears – I am excited!

Q: Have you become a better dancer or appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Absolutely.

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: I am competitive, but ultimately, I feel like I’m doing it for the kids.

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They are excited!

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so what?

A: Yes, Dr. Jarrod Tippins advised me to have fun and enjoy the evening.

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: I am an active member of First Presbyterian Church, The Care House, and McLeod Circle of Excellence.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Exercising, shopping and traveling.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner, Dr. Rachel Fenters; Throop Crosland and his dance partner, Rose Yeagley; Eric Crowley and his dance partner, Georgie Kelley; David Boulware and his dance partner, Hallie Whitlock; Chaquez McCall and his dance partner, Meredith Baxley; Dallas Buterbaugh and his dance partner, Breanna Russell; Blake Branham and his dance partner, Kim Scott; Brian Davison and his dance partner, Erin Haynes; Mark Bailey and his dance partner, Connie Mixon; Beverly Hazelwood and her dance partner, Nick Townsend; and Allen Abernethy and his dance partner, Katelyn Rodgers.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.