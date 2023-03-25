FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation’s 11th annual Dancing for Our Future Stars event will take place on March 30 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing begins at 7 p.m.

Twelve dance teams will be competing. One of the 12 “celebrity” dancers is Mark Bailey with HealthPro-Heritage/Carlyle Senior Care and partner Connie Mixon. They will be dancing the samba to “The Hustle.”

Bailey took time to answer questions.

Q: What was your initial reaction to being asked to participate in Dancing for our Future Stars?

A: No! But I decided to do it for the kids!

Q: Why is it important to you to support The School Foundation?

A: We should always take care of our kids because they are our future, and if we don’t, we will stay in the present.

Q: Did you attend school in Florence County? Do you or did you have children in the school system here?

A: Yes. I graduated from Wilson High in 1988. Two of my children graduated from Wilson High and one from West Florence High.

Q: Do you have any prior dance training?

A: No.

Q: How would you describe your dancing ability?

A: Probably at a C+!

Q: What has been the most fun so far preparing for the competition?

A: The practices and learning my dance moves.

Q: What has been the most difficult or stressful for you?

A: Flips and dips.

Q: What is your greatest fear about competing?

A: Dropping or hurting Connie.

Q: Have you become a better dancer and appreciate more what it takes to be a professional dancer?

A: Absolutely!

Q: Are you competitive? What would winning mean to you?

A: Yes! Got to win – Winning is what I do!

Q: What do your co-workers, friends, family think about you dancing in the competition?

A: They are excited and can’t wait to see me dance.

Q: Have you received advice from any previous contestant? If so, what?

A: No. I just plan to have fun!

Q: What are some other ways you give back to the community?

A: I am on the Wilson HS Alumni Association, help with community events and volunteer with Florence 1 Schools on cleanup projects.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Sports of all kinds and playing cards with friends.

The dance couples will square off for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy. Others competing are Dr. Davinderbir Pannu and his dance partner, Dr. Rachel Fenters; Throop Crosland and his dance partner, Rose Yeagley; Dallas Buterbaugh and his dance partner, Brianna Russell; David Boulware and his dance partner, Hallie Whitlock; Chaquez McCall and his dance partner, Meredith Baxley; Haley Jackson and her dance partner, Yancey Stokes; Blake Branham and his dance partner Kim Scott; Brian Davison and his dance partner, Erin Haynes; Eric Crowley and his dance partner, Georgie Kelley; Beverly Hazelwood and her dance partner, Nick Townsend; and Allen Abernethy and his dance partner, Katelyn Rodgers.

Fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for $10 per vote.

The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples raising the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple the “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.